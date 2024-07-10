 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $11 off in Early Prime Day deals

By
Link and other characters from Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most popular video game sagas of all time, and right now, you can score a killer deal on one of the best games in the saga: One of many early Prime Day deals we discovered this week, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 16% off when you purchase through Amazon. This means it can live at your house forever for only $59!

Why you should buy TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom

Scooping up tons of Game of the Year awards, Tears of the Kingdom brings some entirely new mechanics to the table, as well as breathtaking graphics and an immersive story. As usual, you’ll be playing as Link, a Hyrule native hellbent on stopping arch nemesis Ganondorf from destroying the kingdom. Series fans were ecstatic about the previous Zelda-Switch release, Breath of the Wild (2017), and TOTK borrows and expands upon many of the gameplay elements that made BOTW an unforgettable experience. 

Free-roaming exploration is the main way you’ll be navigating Link around Hyrule and its various underground areas known as the Depths. What’s new to the fold are some unique abilities, including Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall. Players are able to leverage these new skills to get to unreachable areas, alter environments, create vehicles, and so much more. Plus, it’s a Nintendo Switch game, so you’ll be able to enjoy TOTK both at home and on the go. 

It could be a while before the next Zelda game hits shelves, but considering how much painstaking detail went into the development of TOTK, we’re okay with waiting another handful of years for the next exciting chapter. 

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $11 off as part of Amazon deals, but it’s not the only Nintendo Switch title we’ve got our eyes on. In fact, we’re expecting numerous Nintendo Switch deals to begin surfacing over the next several days, which we’ll be sure to keep you posted on!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Wow! This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is 46% off right now
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.

If you've spent on gaming PC deals, your next purchase should be on monitor deals because you wouldn't want to waste your upgrades on an outdated screen. It doesn't have to be another major investment though, as there are affordable but top-quality choices like the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It's currently an even more attractive option because of Walmart's offer that slashes its price to just $187 from $349, for savings of $162. You're going to have to hurry if you want to get the monitor at 46% off though, as it's only available for a limited time.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
The 32-inch screen of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide's range of recommended sizes -- it's large enough to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games without getting too expensive. To make playing video games an even more immersive experience, the monitor offers QHD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the display, and a 1ms response time that allows you to engage with fast reactions. It also supports HDR10, for rich colors and contrast that will further enhance the quality of in-game cinematics, as well as AMD's FreeSync that eliminates stuttering and screen tearing.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.

Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops -- you'll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.

With Best Buy's flash sale, you don't have to wait for the Black Friday deals on the shopping holiday itself, which will let you avoid the chaos that's expected to happen both in physical and online stores. We've rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now, but feel free to look around as well for more bargains.

Read more