Get ready for Christmas early with this Lego advent calendar deal

By
The Lego City Advent Calendar 2024 with its foldout playmat.
Lego

Lego sets are still extremely popular with today’s generation, as we’ve seen from the demand from Amazon shoppers for Lego Prime Day deals in July and the early offers for the upcoming Prime Big Deals Days in October. With Christmas fast approaching, here’s something that will help children (and the children at heart!) with their countdown for the holiday season: the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024, which is on sale for $26 following a $7 discount on its sticker price of $33. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you should buy it right now.

Why you should buy the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024

The Lego City Advent Calendar 2024 isn’t your regular collection of bricks — it’s a countdown to Christmas that begins on December 1 and ends on December 24, with a total of 24 surprises that include minifigures for Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, other minifigures wearing Christmas sweaters, and minibuilds of various gifts and items related to the holiday season. Each minibuild comes with an easy-to-follow guide that’s printed inside its calendar window, which makes the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024 an excellent gift for children as young as five years old — or as old as anybody who wants to enjoy playing with this Lego set.

A foldout playmat comes with the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024, creating a winter village scene that will become more festive as you open more calendar windows. The minifigures and minibuilds may also be combined with other Lego City sets for even more fun adventures that are only limited by your imagination.

While Lego deals can spark creativity and immortalize scenes from pop culture, buying the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024 will help make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting. Originally $33, it’s available for just $26 from Amazon for savings of $7. We highly recommend making the purchase immediately for two reasons — there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the discount ends, and you want to make sure that you get the Lego City Advent Calendar 2024 before December.

