LEGO brings back the Game Boy, brick by brick

By
LEGO's Game Boy build.
LEGO

An exciting new build has just been unveiled for LEGO fans, or equally for gamers who love a trip down memory lane. Heck, if you love LEGO and gaming, you’re in for a real treat.

Why? Because LEGO and Nintendo have just taken the wraps off a near 1:1 scale Game Boy model building kit. 

The new Game Boy kit comprises 421 pieces and includes memorable design features such as the + Control Pad, A and B Buttons, and SELECT and START, as well as other iconic Game Boy details such as the contrast adjustment and volume dial.

LEGO is describing the collectible kit as “a testament to a classic era in gaming and with authentic details and much-loved features.”

Notably, the finished build includes the Game Pak slot and comes with interchangeable, brick-built The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Lan Game Boy Game Paks. But no, this particular Game Boy doesn’t switch on, so you can’t play them. 

Another neat touch is that once built, you can choose from several different options for the display of your LEGO Game Boy, including the classic Nintendo start screen or one from either of the interchangeable Game Paks.

Nintendo’s Game Boy handheld is one of the most influential handheld gaming consoles ever made, selling more than 120 million units globally since its debut in 1989. Its popularity cemented the Japanese company’s reputation in video gaming, and was a launchpad for even greater successes, the big-selling Switch handheld among them. 

LEGO’s latest launch pays tribute to this cultural and technological phenomenon, offering what should be an engaging build experience that celebrates the legacy of the original Game Boy.

The Game Boy LEGO kit (product number 72046) is available for preorder now from Lego’s online store ($59.99, £54.99, €59.99) and ships in October 2025. You’ll also be able to get it from LEGO stores and select retailers around the world.

In another Nintendo collaboration, LEGO recently released a Mario Kart-themed build.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Trevor Mogg
Topics

