Lego Horizon Adventures arrives this November, and it’s bringing Sackboy

state of play september 2024 everything announced lego horizon adventures aloy
Sony Interactive Entertainment

During PlayStation’s September 2024 State of Play presentation, Sony announced that Lego Horizon Adventures will launch on November 14 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Lego Horizon Adventure was first revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024. While there were no doubts that it would be released for PlayStation, the simultaneous PC launch was welcomed while the Switch version was a complete surprise. However, this move makes sense given this is a much lighthearted take on the series that revolves around dangerous robotic dinosaurs and the apocalypse.

A goofy new trailer shows off some Digital Deluxe edition goodies. Those who order it will receive a blue roller coaster customization as well as various outfits for Aloy, including the Shadow Stalwart, “Alloy” Aloy, and Banuk Armor outfits. There are also Ratchet, Rivet, and Sackboy outfits for her too. Preorders start on October 3, and those who preorder any version will get the Shield-Weaver outfit that can be unlocked in-game.

This will be the first time the Horizon series will appear on a Nintendo platform, and it’ll help broaden its appeal to younger audiences. Instead of being a purely single-player game, Lego Horizon Adventures will also support two-player couch and online co-op, which is a common feature found in other Lego games.

Lego Horizon Adventures isn’t the only Horizon game releasing this year. On October 31, Horizon Zero Dawn is getting remastered courtesy of developer Nixxes for PS5 and PC. Those who have the original version can upgrade to the new one for $10. That’s two Horizon games within one week of each other, so fans of the series are eating well.

