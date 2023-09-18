 Skip to main content
Over 200 Lego sets are discounted right now — from $5

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lego version of the International Space Station
Lego

Whether you’re planning to purchase Lego sets for your kids or for yourself, you should take a look at the Lego deals that are on sale from Best Buy. These bricks are designed for all ages, so they will range from simple blocks that are only limited by the imagination to complicated builds for spacecraft, vehicles, buildings — you name it. Feel free to browse through the more than 200 Lego sets with discounted prices to pick your purchases, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Lego sale

The cheapest sets in Best Buy’s Lego sale are also among the simplest — the and the , both with a flywheel-powered motorcycle, are on sale for just $5, following a $3 discount on their original prices of $8 each. There are Lego sets featuring various multimedia franchises, including for $40 instead of $50 for $10 in savings; , also for $40 instead of $50 for $10 in savings; for $48 instead of $60 for $12 in savings; and for $59 instead of $80, for $21 in savings.

Among the most premium sets in the ongoing sale is the , which will serve a dish of nostalgia for gamers because in addition to the retro console, it comes with mini builds depicting Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. It’s down to $209 from $240, for $31 in savings. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans and those who loved Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga should check out the offers for the Lego Star Wars AT-AT, which is on sale for $159 following an $11 discount on its sticker price of $170, and the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is down to $161 from $170 for $9 in savings. If Lego 2K Drive is among your favorite racing games, you can get the for $380, down $70 from $450.

You may get overwhelmed with all of the choices that are available in Best Buy’s Lego sale, but you’re going to have to push forward if you don’t want to walk away empty-handed. That’s because there’s always a lot of interest in Lego deals, so we don’t expect stocks of some of the more popular sets to last long. If you want to enjoy discounts while purchasing Lego sets from Best Buy, you should hurry — add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible, because you may lose your chance at the savings if you delay your transactions to tomorrow.

