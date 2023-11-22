My favorite Star Wars Lego set is 20% off for Black Friday

Fans of both Lego and Star Wars, here’s one of this year’s Black Friday deals that should grab your attention — the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, originally $80, is down to a more affordable $64 after a $16 discount from Best Buy. It’s not going to stay at this price for long, because either the offer expires sooner than you think, or stocks get sold out quicker than expected. If you’re interested in getting this Lego set for much cheaper than usual, there’s no other choice but to add it to your cart and push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

Darth Vader is one of the most iconic characters ever, not just within the Star Wars franchise but in all of cinematic history. If you want to have the Sith Lord’s presence in your home, you should think about getting the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. This Lego set will let you pay homage to the character as it comes with a display stand featuring a nameplate, which will make it a worthy centerpiece no matter where you decide to place it.

There are 834 pieces in this set for the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, so it’s not going to be quick and easy to build it. However, once it’s done, whether you build it yourself or with your loved ones, it’s going to stand out with dimensions of more than 8 inches high, 5.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. Once it’s on display, feel free to check out our list of Darth Vader’s best moments, just so you can remember why he’s your favorite villain.

There’s a lot of Lego Black Friday deals online, but Star Wars lovers will want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $16 discount on the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. The set is down to just $64 from $80, but we’re not sure until when. There’s even a chance that offer doesn’t make it to the shopping holiday itself, so waiting until the last minute to secure your order isn’t a good idea. Proceed with the transaction immediately if you don’t want to lose this chance at a bargain for the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet.

