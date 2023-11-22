 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My favorite Star Wars Lego set is 20% off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman puts the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet on a shelf.
Lego

Fans of both Lego and Star Wars, here’s one of this year’s Black Friday deals that should grab your attention — the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, originally $80, is down to a more affordable $64 after a $16 discount from Best Buy. It’s not going to stay at this price for long, because either the offer expires sooner than you think, or stocks get sold out quicker than expected. If you’re interested in getting this Lego set for much cheaper than usual, there’s no other choice but to add it to your cart and push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

Darth Vader is one of the most iconic characters ever, not just within the Star Wars franchise but in all of cinematic history. If you want to have the Sith Lord’s presence in your home, you should think about getting the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. This Lego set will let you pay homage to the character as it comes with a display stand featuring a nameplate, which will make it a worthy centerpiece no matter where you decide to place it.

There are 834 pieces in this set for the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, so it’s not going to be quick and easy to build it. However, once it’s done, whether you build it yourself or with your loved ones, it’s going to stand out with dimensions of more than 8 inches high, 5.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. Once it’s on display, feel free to check out our list of Darth Vader’s best moments, just so you can remember why he’s your favorite villain.

Don't Miss:

There’s a lot of Lego Black Friday deals online, but Star Wars lovers will want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $16 discount on the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. The set is down to just $64 from $80, but we’re not sure until when. There’s even a chance that offer doesn’t make it to the shopping holiday itself, so waiting until the last minute to secure your order isn’t a good idea. Proceed with the transaction immediately if you don’t want to lose this chance at a bargain for the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: consoles, games, accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

While everyone else is shopping the best Black Friday deals for TVs, computers, smart home goods, and more, some of us are on the lookout for great gaming console deals, specifically on the Nintendo Switch. If that's you, listen up, because we've scoured the shopping world for some truly amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, some you can even shop as early as today. We've found deals on the console itself, including bundles, popular games, and even some must-have accessories, including cases, docks, and even screen protectors.
The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

 

Read more
I love this Lamborghini Countach Lego set, and it’s 15% off for Black Friday
A child playing with the Lamborghini Countach Lego set.

When you dig deep into the prices of the best Black Friday deals, you'll come across many amazing Black Friday LEGO deals with incredible discounts. There are a lot of different sets available, spanning so many different universes and properties, from Star Wars and Harry Potter to the animated LEGO movies. But, by far, one of my favorites is this LEGO Lamborghini Countach set that's perfect for all ages. It features a replica Lamborghini model with a Minifigure, buildable across over 260 pieces. Of course, this is LEGO, so you can mix and match with other sets to make your own creations, too. Normally $20, it's just $17 for Black Friday, a modest discount of $3 or 15%. Hurry, though. It won't be on sale for long.

Why you should buy this Lamborghini Countach LEGO set for Black Friday
Picture yourself cruisin' down the sunset strip in a gorgeous white Lamborghini Countach with its sleek profile, retro-inspired design, and iconic performance. Okay, so, realistically, maybe you can't afford the real thing like me, and that's okay. The next best thing is this 260+ piece LEGO set that allows you to build it all yourself. You can build it for your geek or man cave, build it with your kids, or just keep it as a collector's item in the box if that's what you prefer to do. It comes with the car and all the parts to build it, plus a racing minifigure with a wrench and helmet.

Read more
PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

As we inch closer and closer to the Black Friday weekend, we are already seeing a lot of excellent early Black Friday deals on the PS5 console, games, and accessories that you can take advantage of right now -- including some killer PS5 SSD Black Friday deals. Even better, since the whole month of November has somewhat officially become a Black Friday sale, you can grab these PS5 Black Friday deals without necessarily having to wait until the Black Friday weekend.
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven't already. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There's also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route -- making these some of the best Sony Black Friday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Black Friday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

Read more