A perfect holiday gift: this Stormtrooper Lego set is 31% off

Albert Bassili
By
A child playing with the Stormtrooper Lego Set.
Lego

If you or somebody you know are a hardcore Star Wars fan, then there’s really no way to go wrong with a Lego set that’s inspired by Star Wars, especially if you also love Legos. One example is this really great stormtrooper mech Lego, which is pretty cool, although probably not something that you might immediately recognize. Either way, if you’d like to pick it up, Walmart has a great discount that brings it down from its original $16 price tag to $11. So it’s a fun little thing to get, especially if you’re already going to be ordering other stuff from Walmart.

Why you should buy the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech

Of course, if you’re a first-time watcher of Star Wars films, then you might not be familiar with the stormtrooper mech, but for those who keep up with the films and the animated stuff, we know that it’s from the Lego Star Wars web series, which sadly isn’t cannon. Even so, it’s still a fun toy to play with, especially if you have other non-cannon sets, or if you have a kid in your life (which might also be the kid inside you), it’s fun to just mess around with when combined with other sets.

As for building it, it’s 136 pieces, so it’s simple enough that even a kid can build it and play with it, and it’s actually a great way to introduce them to the world of Star Wars. In fact, you could watch the Star Wars films in order as you build and play with the set together, especially if you also grab a few more sets. For example, you could go with the  for $24 instead of $30, or if the dark side calls to you more, the is going for $30 instead of $25.

Overall, while this Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech set might not be canonical to the Star Wars universe, it’s a fun toy to grab, especially with the discount from Walmart bringing it down to $11 from $16. If none of these tickle your fancy, then there’s also a big Amazon Lego sale you can check out as well.

