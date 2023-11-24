 Skip to main content
This Baby Yoda Lego set is 50% off at Walmart for Black Friday

A child building the Baby Yoda Lego set.
Lego

Star Wars fans will never forget the antics of Grogu, or more popularly known as Baby Yoda, in The Mandalorian. If you absolutely love the character, you should check out Walmart’s offer for the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child. The Lego set is 50% off in the retailer’s Black Friday deals, so you’ll only have to pay $45 instead of $90. We’re not sure how long the savings of $45 will remain online though, as more than 1,000 units of the Lego have been purchased over the past 24 hours. Before stocks run out, you better complete your purchase to secure your own.

Why you should buy Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child

Baby Yoda appeared early in the first season of The Mandalorian, and he has since tugged at the hearts of Star Wars fans all over the world. If you want Grogu displayed in your room, and you just happen to be a Lego lover as well, check out the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child. The Lego Baby Yoda features a posable head, ears and mouth, for different poses and expressions depending on your mood. The Lego set also comes with Grogu’s favorite toy — the gearshift knob from Din Djarin’s Razor Crest spacecraft.

The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child comes with clear instructions, so even children will be able to complete the build. Once it’s done, Lego Baby Yoda will stand about 7.5 inches high, with a width of about 8.5 inches and a depth of about 5 inches — which will make it easy to find a spot for it for display.

If you want Baby Yoda displayed in your room, you wouldn’t want to miss Walmart’s 50% discount for the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child in its Lego Black Friday deals. From $90, the Lego set is down to a more affordable $45, but we don’t know how much time is remaining before this offer expires. Stocks may already be running low with more than 1,000 units of the Lego set sold to shoppers in the previous 24 hours, so if you want to get the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child with $45 in savings, don’t waste any more time — proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

