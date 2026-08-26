Lenovo’s first Android gaming handheld has a clever answer to your terrible Wi-Fi

I’m glad that gaming handhelds are making a return. But when I first saw the Legion C700, I was worried that its cloud gaming angle would be a pain. Building a portable gaming machine primarily around cloud gaming sounds great right up until you take it somewhere with terrible internet.

Lenovo’s Legion C700 finally launched its first-ever Android Legion handheld in China, and I can admit that I was surprised. The console’s cool party trick is that it can stream games directly from your PC without requiring an internet connection. Lenovo uses its proprietary Legion Stream protocol alongside a dedicated dongle to establish the connection, giving you another way to play your PC library when the cloud disappears. For a device literally called the Legion Cloud Gaming Handheld C700, that’s pretty ironic.

Cloud gaming without the annoying bits

The C700 still embraces conventional cloud gaming. Lenovo developed it alongside Tencent and integrated the START cloud service, which lets users play supported PC games without installing them locally. Lenovo has previously demonstrated games including Black Myth: Wukong running at up to 60 fps through START, while claiming end-to-end latency as low as 10ms under its test conditions.

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Local PC streaming is the part that really makes it so compelling to me. Attach Lenovo’s streaming hardware to your PC, and the C700 can establish a direct connection using Legion Stream. So you don’t have to rely on a flaky internet connection to enjoy your games. It could be particularly useful while traveling, staying somewhere with awful Wi-Fi, or simply playing elsewhere in the house without routing everything through the internet. I was worried that a portable device would lose some of its appeal when its main feature depends on a reliable internet connection. But thankfully, there is a great workaround to it.

The hardware isn’t too important here

Lenovo did not design the Legion C700 to be powerful or fight something like the Steam Deck or Legion Go S. It runs Android 16 on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 with active cooling, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. There’s also an enormous 8,000mAh battery, which is great since the handheld itself isn’t expected to render demanding PC games.

The screen is a 7.82-inch 1080p IPS LCD running at 120Hz, while controls include dual TMR analog sticks, Hall effect triggers, a D-pad, rear buttons, and additional customizable shoulder controls. At 556 grams, it’s also considerably lighter than Lenovo’s Windows-powered Legion Go models.

The 8GB/256GB model carries a regular price of 2,199 yuan, roughly $327, with an introductory 1,999-yuan price ahead of Chinese sales beginning September 8. Lenovo hasn’t announced a US or wider international release.