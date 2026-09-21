LG’s cutting-edge 720Hz Full HD OLED esports panel is coming to an ASUS ROG monitor later this year

For esports players, OLED has long had one obvious weakness. TN and IPS monitors still dominate because they can hit extreme refresh rates at native 1080p, while OLED models often have to lower the resolution to reach their fastest modes. LG Display’s new 24.5-inch OLED tackles that directly. It runs at 720Hz at full 1920 x 1080, carries a claimed 0.02ms response time, and has now entered mass production.

What makes it different from current options?

Current 720Hz OLED monitors usually reach their maximum speed by sacrificing resolution. Sony’s INZONE M10S II, for example, runs its 27-inch Tandem WOLED panel at 2560 x 1440 and 540Hz. Switching to 720Hz drops the resolution to 1280 x 720. ASUS’ ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W follows the same basic formula, offering 540Hz at QHD and 720Hz at 720p.

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LG Display says a proprietary driving algorithm lets its new panel hold 720Hz without dropping below Full HD. The 24.5-inch size also matches what is commonly used in competitive gaming, where smaller screens help keep more of the action inside a player’s natural field of view.

ASUS gets the first monitor using it

The first monitor built around LG Display’s new panel is the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace. ASUS announced the 24.5-inch display last month with a $1,099 price tag and an early Q4 2026 release window. The monitor has also been selected as the official display for the PGL CS2 Major Singapore 2026, putting the new panel directly into a major esports environment.

If 720Hz somehow still does not sound fast enough, LG also has a 24.5-inch LCD esports monitor that pushes all the way to 1,000Hz while keeping its native 1920 x 1080 resolution. The difference is that it uses an LCD panel rather than OLED.

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