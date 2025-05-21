 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Lies of P: Overture makes a great Soulslike more approachable than ever

By
A boss swings a weapon in Lies of P: Overture.
Neowiz

Back in 2023, Lies of P became a surprise hit thanks to its Pinocchio-inspired story and brutally fast combat. Though I enjoyed it at the time, that quick action was always my sticking point. It felt like bosses were so aggressive that slower weapons simply weren’t viable. Players really had to commit to every attack to keep up with enemies that lashed out in a flurry of violence. Developer Round8 has since put out patches to make a few bosses easier, such as reducing health and increasing chances of breaking their stances.

Now Round8 has a second chance to get things right. This summer, Lies of P will receive a prequel DLC dubbed Overture. The new chapter will take players back to the beginning of the mysterious Puppet Frenzy, and take them to some snowier locales along the way. It’s not just bringing a new time and setting to the table, though. Overture stands to make a tough base game even more approachable than ever based on what we played in a recent two hour demo that showed what the DLC has to offer.

Recommended Videos

Environmental variety

Right when I start my demo, I’m immediately struck by Overture‘s setting. While the base Lies of P game was filled with dark and rusty overtones, Overture is knee deep in snow. The bright white landscapes are a dramatic shift that makes Overture feel more inviting compared to the base game. There’s still clever environmental storytelling underneath those sheets of white. Boxes and structures are broken, scattered everywhere. Bright red blood is splattered all around. Something clearly horrific went down during the city of Krat’s final days.

Related

I got to try out several new weapons during my demo, including a bow and arrow as well as a gunblade. The bow and arrow is precise, useful for picking off incredibly aggressive enemies at a range. In particular, there’s a frozen zombie enemy wearing a crown that would always charge at me as soon as I was spotted. I quickly learned that I needed to approach them very carefully so that I could get the jump on them first.

A balloon floats in the sky in Lies of P: Overture.
Ne

When that failed, the gunblade came in handy. The weapon has a satisfying heaviness that matches its explosive firepower. Its heavy combos carried me throughout my entire session. Essentially, the gunblade can unleash a medium range blast that propels Pinocchio backwards. In a follow-up combo, the second hit propels him forward for an additional sweeping strike on enemies. This particular attack is perfect for putting distance between me and my enemies before I can swoop in for the kill. Sure, I used that attack over and over again, but in a challenging Soulslike game, I wanted to take advantage of every tactic I had at my disposal.

As I perused through a zoo, a mansion, and a carnival-like area, I eventually came across the boss of my session: a gigantic alligator called the Tyrannical Predator. I wasn’t able to defeat it in time due to its hulking size and powerful bites that took out sizable chunks of my HP with each hit, but it was a healthy challenge to end a session I otherwise coasted through with one move.

Revisiting the past

For the second half of my session, I tested out a new feature coming to the Lies of P base game that will be extended to Overture: boss replay. In the main hub area, Hotel Krat, players will be able to have rematches with bosses they’ve previously fought against. Additionally, there are now multiple difficulty levels for the bosses. Each boss rematch has five levels, and upon beating them at Difficulty Level 5, players earn a commemorative item. As far as I can tell, there weren’t any differences in behavior between the lowest and highest difficulty levels. The boss’ damage output and HP are simply higher.

The Level 5 matches are quite difficult, as the bosses hit like trucks. Even a single strike from the game’s very first boss at the highest difficulty took out half of my health. On the flipside, the Level 1 matches are helpful for relearning boss fights and patterns that I’ve long since forgotten since the game’s release.

The main draw of the boss replay demo was that I was able to fight against three new bosses. Despite Overture’s overall snowy setting, it seems like there will be some different environments to explore. For example, Markonis, Puppeteer of Death resides in a lush greenhouse area. This is a dual boss fight where Markonis uses her mechanized puppet like a wrecking ball.

Bodies hang from hooks in Lies of P: Overture.
Ne

The second boss I faced was the Two-Face Overseer, which utilizes a giant hammer to fight. He reminds me of Batman villain Mr. Freeze, as the boss’s head is encased in a tank. The setting of this one looked like a hospital or medical institution. The third and last boss I faced off against was in some sort of excavation site. The creature is named the Anguished Guardian of the Ruins, and it’s enormous. It stands on four legs and has a bearded face. This was the only fight I tried with two phases, and was the most challenging of the new bosses due to its wide-sweeping attacks that required me to time my parries perfectly.

Based on what I played, Lies of P: Overture looks to be a substantial addition to the base game. I’ve only played an hour of the new area while spending another in its new boss replay feature, but I have the feeling that there’s so much left to explore. That’s great news for an already standout Soulslike game that’s only improved over time as it addressed its difficulty balancing. Overture feels like it will be a culmination of that process, letting more players than ever get in on the puppet slaying action.

Lies of P: Overture is scheduled to launch this summer.

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
Former Digital Trends Contributor
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…

Editors’ Recommendations

Final Fantasy VII is more relevant than ever, 25 years later
Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

“The planet is dyin’, Cloud!”

The most memorable video game quotes tend to be iconic right out the gate. Kids wasted no time in turning Mortal Kombat’s “Finish him!” into a playground battle cry in the '90s. Then there’s Portal’s infamous “The cake is a lie,” which launched an immediate meme that almost single-handedly changed how a lot video games handle humor. These are hall of fame one-liners that could only be born out of a “you had to be there” watercooler moment.

Read more
Acer’s Nitro XV2 is the fastest 1440p gaming display we’ve ever seen
Acer XV272U KF monitor.

Acer is gearing up to release a new monitor, and it seems like this one might make its way on to every list of the best gaming monitors out there. Part of the successful Acer Nitro line, the new XV272U KF offers something that many other displays do not -- a lightning-fast refresh rate combined with a 1440p resolution. It's 300Hz, to be specific -- and that's not something we've seen before.

The trick? It's really not cheap.

Read more
Madden NFL 22 gets a summer release date and more depth than ever
A Bills player catches a ball in Madden 22.

EA released the official reveal trailer for the newest entry in the Madden series, Madden NFL 22, and also revealed its release date. This new installment in the long-running franchise, which looks to be the deepest and most detailed to date, will arrive August 20.

Madden 22 | Official Reveal Trailer | Gameday Happens Here

Read more