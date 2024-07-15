If you only buy one game this Prime Day, it should be this one

Each year during Amazon Prime Day, I like to browse for some of the best gaming deals. It’s a good opportunity to pick up some recent games at cheaper-than-usual prices and catch up on some releases from the first half of the year. While I already own the game in question, I spotted one deal during my search that I don’t think any RPG fans should pass up. The PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is on sale for just $35.

Typically priced at $70, this is a 50% discount on my favorite RPG of 2024, a game I like even more than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Dragon’s Dogma 2. While it might seem a bit daunting to get into the latest entry in a long-running, soap-operatic gaming franchise, Infinite Wealth is one of the most entertaining games of the year and worth picking up at just $35 if you haven’t played it already.

Infinite Wealth serves as the culmination of one of Sega’s best franchises. This series, which was formerly known as Yakuza, follows the criminal underworld of a fictional Japan. Most of the games followed Kazuma Kiryu, an honorable leader with a heart of gold, while 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon followed Ichiban Kazuga, a somewhat naive, but trustworthy and well-meaning former Yakuza. In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ichiban and Kiryu must team up in order to find Ichiban’s mother, who is on the run and being pursued by several different criminal organizations. With Kiryu also struggling to fight cancer, it’s an emotional journey and climax for the Like a Dragon series as a whole.

From a gameplay perspective, players can walk around immaculately designed locales and fight in turn-based battles. Places like Kamurocho and Injincho return from previous Like a Dragon games, while Infinite Wealth also introduces Honolulu and gives the series an American flair not seen before. Its turn-based battles might seem a bit intimidating at first, but they are quite fun once you learn that it’s all about the positioning of characters and taking advantage of the elemental weaknesses of the enemies you fight. Plus, there generally just aren’t that many RPGs with a “realistic” setting like this.

On top of all that, Infinite Wealth is packed to the brim with side activities, some of which offer up gameplay similar to Nintendo franchises like Pokémon and Animal Crossing. It’s one of the most content-filled and quality single-player gaming experiences that’s been released this year, and you can sink dozens of hours into it. As such, it’s worth picking up on sale this Prime Day.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is discounted to $35 on PS4 and PS5 through Amazon. You can also pick the game up on PC and Xbox Series X, with the latter of those two being discounted to $46.27 right now.