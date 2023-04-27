While the Asus ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck battle is still ongoing, what a lot of proponents miss about these portable consoles is the price-to-hardware ratio. Nothing truly beats the Steam Deck’s price right now in terms of what it offers for portable performance and also for its sheer versatility. But one thing is certain, not everyone has over $500 to shell out for a new desktop or portable console alternative. If that sounds like you, then listen up, because Best Buy and Amazon are both offering a killer deal on a similar Logitech G Cloud, right now. Normally $350, you can grab it for $50 off, and pay just $298 at Amazon. Comparably, it’s $300 at Best Buy as well, instead of its usual $350 price tag. Those are excellent deals on this cloud-friendly handheld that will have you gaming just about anywhere — just like the other consoles mentioned above.

Why You Should Buy the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

The major difference between Logitech’s G Cloud handheld gaming console and alternatives such as the Steam Deck is that the former console is designed to capitalize on cloud gaming services, and a library of games you might have available to stream remotely. For example, you can leverage Nvidia GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming to play hundreds of AAA titles on the go, with a 1080p HD resolution and at 60 frames per second. It integrates with multiple cloud gaming services and even Google Play for Android games, to let you remote play anywhere you have a reliable internet connection.

In Digital Trends’ Logitech G Cloud review, we praised the console for its excellent battery life, comfortable design especially over long play sessions, exceptional cloud gaming apps support, and the option to play mobile games too. It’s also a fraction of the cost of many of its alternatives, even more so when you consider the deal that’s available right now.

You can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, a lightweight and ergonomic design — it weighs just 463 grams — and WiFi speeds of up to 800Mbps over a 5GHz standard WiFi connection. The 7-inch 16:9 touchscreen display handles 1080P HD content wonderfully, at a decent framerate too compared to other portables. Plus, you get stereo audio with dual microphones built-in, 64GB of internal storage, and a MicroSD slot that supports cards up to 1TB in size.

Normally $350, you can grab it for about $300 at either Best Buy or Amazon right now, saving you $50 and getting you an excellent cloud gaming portable for a much more affordable price than some of the alternatives out there. Hurry though, we don’t know how long either of those stores is going to be offering the discount.

