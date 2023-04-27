 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Similar to the Asus ROG Ally, the Logitech G Cloud is $50 off

Briley Kenney
By

While the Asus ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck battle is still ongoing, what a lot of proponents miss about these portable consoles is the price-to-hardware ratio. Nothing truly beats the Steam Deck’s price right now in terms of what it offers for portable performance and also for its sheer versatility. But one thing is certain, not everyone has over $500 to shell out for a new desktop or portable console alternative. If that sounds like you, then listen up, because Best Buy and Amazon are both offering a killer deal on a similar Logitech G Cloud, right now. Normally $350, you can grab it for $50 off, and pay just $298 at Amazon. Comparably, it’s $300 at Best Buy as well, instead of its usual $350 price tag. Those are excellent deals on this cloud-friendly handheld that will have you gaming just about anywhere — just like the other consoles mentioned above.

Why You Should Buy the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

The major difference between Logitech’s G Cloud handheld gaming console and alternatives such as the Steam Deck is that the former console is designed to capitalize on cloud gaming services, and a library of games you might have available to stream remotely. For example, you can leverage Nvidia GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming to play hundreds of AAA titles on the go, with a 1080p HD resolution and at 60 frames per second. It integrates with multiple cloud gaming services and even Google Play for Android games, to let you remote play anywhere you have a reliable internet connection.

In Digital Trends’ Logitech G Cloud review, we praised the console for its excellent battery life, comfortable design especially over long play sessions, exceptional cloud gaming apps support, and the option to play mobile games too. It’s also a fraction of the cost of many of its alternatives, even more so when you consider the deal that’s available right now.

Related

You can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, a lightweight and ergonomic design — it weighs just 463 grams — and WiFi speeds of up to 800Mbps over a 5GHz standard WiFi connection. The 7-inch 16:9 touchscreen display handles 1080P HD content wonderfully, at a decent framerate too compared to other portables. Plus, you get stereo audio with dual microphones built-in, 64GB of internal storage, and a MicroSD slot that supports cards up to 1TB in size.

Normally $350, you can grab it for about $300 at either Best Buy or Amazon right now, saving you $50 and getting you an excellent cloud gaming portable for a much more affordable price than some of the alternatives out there. Hurry though, we don’t know how long either of those stores is going to be offering the discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

For a short time, enjoy 50 percent off the Logitech G302 gaming mouse ($25)
logitech g302 gaming mouse

Serious gamers know that a good mouse can make all the difference during those competitive online sessions. There is a myriad of gaming mouses on the market today, and designs are growing increasingly bulky and complex with more LEDs and buttons than you can count. As the highly-rated Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime gaming mouse proves, however, sometimes simpler is better. For a limited time, you can score a G302 for 50 percent off of its normal Amazon price, bringing this popular mouse down to $25.

The Logitech G302 gaming mouse was particularly designed with multiplayer online battle arena games like League of Legends and Defense of the Anciencts in mind. Built with input from professional MOBA players, the G302 Daedalus Prime features Logitech’s unique Delta Zero optical sensor which provides a DPI of between 240 and 4,000. When you need to change your sensitivity for handling different tasks, you can switch between four different DPI settings on the fly with the press of a button.

Read more
How to get the Big Shot in Dead Island 2
A closeup of the big shot revolver.

Legendary weapons in Dead Island 2 are among the most powerful tools of destruction you can get your hands on. These come in a variety of types, but there's only one that's a revolver. The Big Shot is aptly named for just how much power this hand cannon is packing. Naturally, any Slayer will want to get their hands on it, but it isn't quite as simple as finding some of the other weapons in the game. Here's how you can become a big shot yourself by getting the Big Shot in Dead Island 2.

Read more
Get this Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for under $1000
dell g16 gaming laptop deal april 2023 resized

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying usually cost more than $1,000, but here's an offer for a dependable device that's cheaper than that -- the Dell G16 gaming laptop for just $900. The machine's original price of $1,250 has been slashed by $350 in a clearance sale from Dell, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain because stocks are probably running out quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the best laptop brands because its products look and perform great, and that description extends to the Dell G16 gaming laptop. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it's ready to run not just the best PC games available, but also titles that are releasing soon. You'll be able to appreciate the details in modern video games on the gaming laptop's 16-inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution, plus a high 165Hz refresh rate that allows the display to keep up with the device's internal components and prevent issues such as tearing and ghosting, according to our laptop buying guide.

Read more