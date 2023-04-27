 Skip to main content
One of Logitech’s best wireless gaming headsets is 23% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Logitech G535 gaming headset with its box, on a purple background.

A proper gaming headset is becoming a necessity for gamers, especially for those who love teaming up with other players in online matches. If you still don’t own one, or if you’re planning to upgrade from a basic headset, you should check out Amazon’s 23% discount for the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset. Instead of $130, you’ll only have to pay $100 for one of the highest-rated gaming headsets by Logitech. Make the purchase immediately if you want to get the $30 in savings though, because the deal will end without warning.

Why you should buy the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset

Compatible with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset utilizes a USB connection for a plug-and-play setup so that you won’t be wasting time figuring out how to make it work. It makes a run at the best gaming headsets with Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology, which enables a connection distance of up to 12 meters and a battery life of up to 33 hours on a single charge. You’ll also be hearing crisp, clear, and deep stereo sound from the gaming headset through its 40mm neodymium drivers, which may be the edge that you need to win in the best PS5 games and the best PC games.

The Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset is lightweight, with a reversible suspension headband that’s adjustable to help you find the perfect fit. It also features memory foam ear cups and sports mesh material, so it will remain comfortable even if you wear it for several hours. There are on-ear controls to adjust volume without distracting you from your game, and you can quickly get the flip-to-mute mic out of the way whenever you don’t need to use it.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC gamers should have a decent gaming headset in their arsenal, and you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset. It already provides amazing value for its sticker price of $130, so it’s a steal for its discounted price of $100 from Amazon for $30 in savings. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing games while wearing the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset, you need to complete the transaction right now.

