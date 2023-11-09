 Skip to main content
One of Logitech’s best wireless gaming headsets is 20% off

Every gamer needs a gaming headset, whether for a more immersive experience during single-player adventures or to properly communicate with your teammates during online multiplayer matches. If you don’t have one yet, or you want to upgrade from a basic model, you should consider going for the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset, which is on sale from Amazon at 20% off. Instead of $150, you’ll only have to pay $120 for savings of $30, but you’ll have to proceed with your purchase quickly because there’s no telling when this bargain will get taken down.

Why you should buy the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is a popular choice among shoppers, with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon after nearly 14,000 reviews. Similar to the best gaming headsets, it offers excellent audio quality with Logitech’s PRO-G drivers that minimize distortion and surround sound that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. When speaking to other players, your voice will be crystal clear thanks to the Logitech G733 Lightspeed’s broadcast-quality microphone, and it’s also certified for Discord, a chat app that’s designed specifically for gamers.

The battery of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset can last for up to 29 hours on a single charge, and you’ll be able to maximize that long runtime because it’s very comfortable to wear with soft dual-layer memory foam earcups and a suspension strap that evenly distributes weight. The gaming headset also offers virtually unlimited personalization options with the capability of displaying 16.8 million colors across two zones, which you can customize through the G Hub software.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming headset deals, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset, which is available from Amazon for $120 following a $30 discount on its sticker price of $150. It’s not going to stay at 20% off for a long time though, because we think there’s going to be a lot of interested shoppers in this offer. To make sure that you get the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset for cheaper than usual, you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

