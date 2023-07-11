Save $100 on this Logitech racing wheel and pedal set for Xbox and PC

For those who love to play racing games, here’s your chance to get the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals with a $100 discount through Amazon’s Prime Day deals. From the bundle’s original price of $300, you’re only going to have to pay $200, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before stocks get sold out. We’re not sure how much time is left before that happens, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals

If you’re a hardcore fan of the best racing games on the PC, Xbox Series X, or Xbox One X, you will never regret making the investment of buying the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals. While these will replace your controller, the directional pad and buttons are conveniently placed on the racing wheel for navigating menus and adjusting settings before the race starts. The racing wheel features dual-motor force feedback to make you feel like you’re in a real race, while the hand-stitched leather will make sure that you get a good grip while you make your turns.

The floor pedals that come with this bundle further add to the immersive experience as you’ll be placed on a more realistic body position for driving, allowing you to brake and accelerate as if you’re in an actual vehicle. The pedals combine with the paddle shifters on the racing wheel to give you complete control over your car’s performance in the game that you’re playing.

Elevate your racing game experience by swapping your controller for the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals, which you can get for just $200 from Amazon following a $100 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $300 for Prime Day. There’s no information on whether the bargain will remain available throughout the shopping event though, so if you want to buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t wait until the final hours of Prime Day to complete the transaction.

