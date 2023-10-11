 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $100 on this Logitech racing wheel and floor pedals

Aaron Mamiit
By
The PlaySeat Challenge and Logitech G29 steering wheel seen from the top down.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Racing game enthusiasts should invest in a racing wheel and floor pedals for a truly immersive experience. If you’re one of them, you should check out Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which has a tempting offer for the Logitech G920 Driving Force. From $300, it’s down to a more affordable $200 following a $100 discount. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long, so if you’re interested, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals

Whether you’re playing the best racing games on PC, the best racing games on PlayStation 5, or the best racing games on Xbox Series X, you can go for the Logitech G920 Driving Force because it’s compatible with all of these platforms, in addition to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. It will feel like you’re driving a real vehicle with its precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals, for an even more immersive way of racing on video games.

The racing wheel of the Logitech G920 Driving Force delivers smooth and quiet steering with its helical gearing, while providing a comfortable but firm hold with its hand-stitched leather cover. You can turn the wheel around two and a half times with its 900-degree rotation, so you have control during wide turns. It also comes with dual-motor force feedback so you can feel the movement of your tires. Meanwhile, you’ll get a responsive and accurate feel from stepping on the floor pedals with their sturdy base, and you can adjust the pedal faces depending on your preference.

Related

Gamers on the lookout for Prime Day deals should have their eye on this $100 discount from Amazon for the Logitech G920 Driving Force. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of $300 for this video game accessory, which is a pretty good price for a complete set of a racing wheel and floor pedals. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, and once it’s gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance. If you want the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and floor pedals at 33% off, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best October Prime Day HP laptop deals happening today
Angled image of the HP Victus 16.

Amazon's Prime Day deals in October through Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has brought out lots of amazing offers from other retailers, including a variety of Prime Day laptop deals from HP. As one of the best laptop brands, HP promises ample performance at affordable prices, which are even cheaper right now. We've rounded up some of our favorite offers for HP laptops that are currently available, but don't delay your purchase because these bargains may end at any moment.
HP Chromebook 15at -- $220, was $330

The HP Chromebook 15at features Google's Chrome OS, an operating system that focuses on web-based apps instead of using installed software. This allows the device to run smoothly even though it's equipped with low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen, as well as a 64GB eMMC that can be supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

Read more
The best October Prime Day Alienware deals right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers should take advantage of the discounts that are available right now from different retailers who are attempting to rival the Prime Day deals in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event next week. For example, Dell is offering amazing monitor deals, gaming PC deals, and gaming laptop deals on its Alienware brand, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry for premium devices. We've gathered our favorite bargains here to help you decide what to buy right here. But act fast: These deals could end at any time.
34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor -- $900, was $1,000
w

The Alienware AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is our top choice among the best gaming monitors because of the excellent picture quality provided by Quantum Dot OLED technology. Your favorite games will look stunning on its 34-inch display, which offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1400 resolution, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate. The gaming monitor also comes with improved cable management to reduce clutter and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation.

Read more
Save $500 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti today
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

If you're thinking about buying a gaming PC from this year's Labor Day deals, here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- the HP Omen 45L gaming PC with a $500 discount from HP, which brings its price down to $1,650 from $2,150. It's still not cheap, but you're not going to regret shelling out for this powerful machine. We're not expecting stocks to last long as this is one of the top offers in the HP Labor Day Sale, so push through with the transaction now while the bargain is still online.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming PC
If you want a gaming PC that will not only play the best PC games, but is also prepared for the best upcoming PC games, you should go for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. You can choose to upgrade to 32GB of RAM if you're planning to run demanding apps like video editing software, which will be easy to do on the HP Omen 45L because of its tool-less design.

Read more