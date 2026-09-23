Logitech’s new PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE mouse offers better haptics, battery, and a peppy look

Logitech has had a busy day today, revealing no fewer than 15 products as part of its Logitech G Play 2026 event. Everyday gamers as well as traders. The company revealed new gaming mice, keyboards, a mic, and headphones, among other products. The most notable addition to the lineup is the Pro X3 Super Strike gaming mouse, a successor to the Pro X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse introduced earlier this year.

Not much has changed in terms of looks this time around except for a new magenta eclipse color option, though Logitech claims that the new one is lighter and has a more balanced design profile. The price, however, has gone up, and you will now have to part with $199.99 for Logitech’s latest flagship gaming mouse in the US. There are, thankfully, a handful of internal upgrades that gaming enthusiasts will appreciate.

To start, the battery life has gone up significantly, climbing from 90 hours on the Pro X2 SUPERSTRIKE to over 135 hours on the Pro X3 SUPERSTRIKE model. Under the hood, you also get the new flagship NxLOGI chipset, which promises improved wireless connectivity performance and lower latency. The company is also touting the benefits of an enhanced Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) on its latest offering.

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The HITS system is the big draw here, as it replaces tactical switches with a customizable haptic feedback system. “Mechanical switches aren’t disappearing anytime soon, and plenty of gamers will still prefer that familiar tactile snap. But after living with HITS for over a month, I’m convinced Logitech has stumbled onto something genuinely exciting,” wrote our in-house gaming expert, Varun, about the Pro X2 SUPERSTRIKE.

The Pro X2 SUPERSTRIKE shouldn’t fare any different. The polling rate on the new model stands at 8kHz (0.125ms), while the weight distribution is now more balanced for improved handling. Logitech also notes that the Pro X3 SUPERSTRIKE is the first mouse to come equipped with the upgraded HERO 2 sensor, which speeds up mouse movement and acceleration at 48,000 DPI.

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