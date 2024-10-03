 Skip to main content
Lords of the Fallen 2: everything we know so far

By
A warrior stands in an Umbral hallway in Lords of the Fallen.
Ci Games

The first big-budget game to follow in the footsteps of Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls was Deck13 and CI Games’ 2014 title Lords of the Fallen. The game debuted to mostly positive reviews, but wouldn’t get a proper follow-up for almost 10 years. Originally called Lords of the Fallen 2, we eventually got Lords of the Fallen in 2023. While that was a bit confusing on its own, we can now look forward to Lords of the Fallen 2 (or whatever name it ends up launching with), which is technically the third game in the series. We won’t have to wait another decade this time, so let’s manage our stamina and check out everything we know about this next big soulslike.

Release window

A monster shrieks in Lords of the Fallen.
Hexworks

CI Games announced in June 2024 that Lords of the Fallen 2 was targeted for a 2026 release window. It also noted that the game does not have an official title yet, so it may not end up being called Lords of the Fallen 2. A few months later ,we learned that the game had entered full production, meaning it will have a very short development time compared to other games of its scope if it manages to hit its target year. Further details, and hopefully footage, are planned to be revealed in 2025.

Platforms

Along with the announcement of Lords of the Fallen 2, we also found out that it is being developed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and it will be an Epic Games store exclusive on PC. The reason for not appearing on Steam is due to an investment into the project by Epic in exchange for exclusivity. However, these deals tend to only be for a limited time, so it is possible it will show up on Steam six months to a year after launch.

Trailers

As Lords of the Fallen 2 is only just entering full development, no images or trailers have been released for the title yet.

Gameplay

A cleric fights a boss in Lords of the Fallen.
HEXWORKS

According to a financial report from CI Games, Lords of the Fallen 2 will have many changes from the past games to attempt to appeal to a wider audience. It mentions a new art style, narrative, and higher production values. We will have to wait and see how those take shape.

The game will once again feature a single-player or co-op campaign, just like the previous entry.

Beyond that, all we can assume is that it will stick to the soulslike formula to some extent, and likely remain a dark fantasy-themed title.

Preorder

2026 is quite a ways off,  assuming Lords of the Fallen 2 will even hit that date, so it will be some time before preorders are available. Once they are, we will keep you updated.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
