Lost Soul Aside: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Gamers have gotten used to waiting for upcoming video games for years, with games like Elder Scrolls 6 and Perfect Dark having been announced half a decade or more ago at this point. However, there is one upcoming PS5 game that has been in the works for over 10 years now but is finally ready to release this year. Lost Soul Aside is the passion project of just one person that looks like one of the most stylish action games of the year. A lot as changed in the decade since its initial reveal, and some might even have thought the game was canceled, but we’ll set you straight and go over all the information you need to know about Lost Soul Aside.

Release date

After over 10 years of development, Lost Soul Aside finally has a firm release date. The game will launch on May 30, 2025.

Platforms

Lost Soul Aside is coming to PS5 and PC. Because it is being published by PlayStation, don’t expect to see this as an upcoming Xbox Series X game.

Trailers

The first trailer for Lost Soul Aside was posted 8 years ago now and is interesting to look at, but is certainly not fully representative of the game we’ll be playing in May. Check it out if you want to see just how far things have come.

The next major trailer was in 2021 with an 18 minute gameplay trailer. This is much closer to what the game is now and is still the most thorough look at the game in action we have.

Appearing one more time at the February State of Play, the preorder trailer finally gave us a firm release date for Lost Soul Aside.

Lost Soul Aside will star Kazer on a quest for redemption after forming a mysterious connection to another race called Arena. This bond allows him to communicate with the Arena, as well as summon weapons and perform all the feats we see in gameplay. Beyond the world itself being in a state of war, that’s about all we know of the plot.

Gameplay

Taking cues from character action games, Lost Soul Aside features smooth, fast-paced, and stylish action. The developer admits to being inspired by Final Fantasy XV, though it looks much more similar to Final Fantasy XVI now. This is most evident in the main character’s design, which looks strikingly similar to Noctis.

Kazer can summon a variety of weapons to attack, swapping them to create varied combos on the fly. Each weapon has a different function but can all be chained together. Action is meant to be fast, heavy on dodges, juggles, and full of particles. The closest comparisons would be the aforementioned FF16 or Devil May Cry 5.

The game appears focused mainly on big spectacle boss battles, but there are instances of more traditional mob fights as well.

Arena can also help with traversal. We see Kazer run along walls, call a floating platform, and even summon wings to glide with across environments. Levels are linear, so there’s no open world to explore but is said to still have secrets to discover.

The player will be able to customize loadouts, presumably with different weapon combinations but possibly gear as well, unlock new skills, and more.

Preorder

Preorders for Lost Soul Aside will be available starting February 19 and offer two versions. Here’s what bonuses you get with each:

Standard Edition – $60

Preorder bonuses: Kaser’s original outfit from the game’s earliest reveal, giving players a nostalgic look back at how it all began. A starter pack of in-game currency to help you kick off your adventure. A bundle of healing potions, perfect for those challenging early game battles.



Digital Deluxe Edition – $70