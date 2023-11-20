 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Lego set is 35% off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Set on a white background.
Lego/Star Wars

This month is great for Lego fans because there are an absolute ton of Lego Black Friday deals you can throw your money at. It’s even better if you’re a Star Wars fan because there happen to also be a lot of Star Wars-themed Lego sets that have gone on sale, with one of the coolest ones we found being this X-Wing Fighter set. It includes one of the most iconic vehicles in the franchise, and you can even pair it with this Tie Fighter Lego set and have TWO of the most iconic ships in the franchise. As for the X-Wing set, while it usually goes for $50, you can grab it now for just $32, which is a considerably 35% discount, the same as the Tie Fighter.

Why you should buy the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set

This X-Wing Fighter set comes with 474 pieces, which should be absolutely easy to do for most kids or teens and very much for most adults, for whom it’s also perfect. In fact, it’s a great way to get both the young and old involved in Star Wars and watching the movies, and we even have a guide on the best order to watch the Star Wars movies to help. It’s a great set to build as you watch, and it’s even quite interactive, as it has a cockpit door that hinges open and two spring-loaded shooters, although that does mean you’ll have to keep an eye on any kids that are using it.

The set also comes with minifigs of iconic characters, including Like, Lia, R2D2, and General Dodonna, so you have many different characters to pick from. Also, once you are done building it and watching the movies, you could always sit and argue over the six biggest mistakes in recent Star Wars movies and TV shows, which is always fun to do in a lighthearted situation. More importantly, you can use the built-up X-Wing Fighter to play and have fun with kids, and inspire them to build more cool stuff.

Don't Miss:

Overall, this X-Wing Fighter set is perfect for both kids and adults alike, and with the deal from Amazon bringing it down to $32, it’s a great investment, and worth grabbing for any Star Wars and Lego fans. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Black Friday deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This is hands-down the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal
Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

The Nintendo Switch is still one of our favorite consoles out there, even though it doesn't have as powerful graphics as the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. If you don't have one, then now is the perfect time to pick one up since there are so many great Black Friday deals floating around. In fact, this bundle from Best Buy not only nets you a Nintendo Switch but also three months of Switch online and Mario Kart8 Deluxe, all for just $300. Usually, the Switch on its own goes for $300, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes for around $50, and the three-month subscription of Switch Online goes for $8, so you're saving an extra $58 from the usual price of all these items.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
While this sadly isn't the version of the Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen, it's still a great handheld console to grab, especially since you can connect it to your TV quite easily with the stand it comes with. As you might be aware, the two controllers on the side separate from the main console and allow you to use them as two different controllers, which is great if you want to play with friends. In fact, the Switch is a great console for party gaming, and the fact that you can use it anywhere with the kickstand on the Switch itself makes this the ultimate portable gaming console.

Read more
Hurry! PS5 consoles are discounted in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

If you still haven't bought a PS5, either because they were impossible to find for the first year or still expensive the second, you should check out the Walmart Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering $61 discounts on a pair of PS5 bundles that include a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, so instead of $560, you'll only have to pay $499. There's no telling how long these PS5 Black Friday deals will last though, as demand for the console is still pretty high. If you're interested in taking advantage of the lowered price of either bundle, you'll have to proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks may be gone sooner than you think.
PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle -- $499, was $560

This PlayStation 5 bundle comes with the original version of the console with an 825GB hard drive, not the new model with a 1TB hard drive, so you may want to also check out the available PS5 SSD Black Friday deals for extra storage space. The game that comes with it, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, continues the story of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up once again to take down Venom. The open-world adventure takes advantage of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller by using haptic feedback with Peter Parker's symbiote abilities and Miles Morales' bio-electric skills, and by utilizing its adaptive triggers to unleash a full range of moves and combos on your enemies.

Read more
This Mario game for Nintendo Switch is 75% off for Black Friday
Mario, Rabbid Peach, and more characters pose in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope key art.

Nintendo Switch owners who can't get enough of the Super Mario franchise may want to take advantage of Amazon's 75% discount for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope as part of its Black Friday deals. Instead of the game's original price of $60, you'll only have to pay a very affordable $15. However, if you want to pocket the $45 in savings, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible. There's a chance that the bargain will no longer be available by the time the shopping holiday rolls in, so you should buy this Nintendo Switch game now.

Why you should buy Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which added a new page to the Super Mario series through a crossover with Ubisoft's Rabbids in a turn-based tactics game. However, gone are the traditional grid-based battles in favor of a system that features less rigid combat, a greater emphasis on exploration, and a stronger approach to character building. You're going to help Mario and his friends stop the evil evil force known as Cursa, which will take up the bulk of your quests, but there are also other things to do such as coin-collecting challenges, fishing minigames, and more.

Read more