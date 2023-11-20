This month is great for Lego fans because there are an absolute ton of Lego Black Friday deals you can throw your money at. It’s even better if you’re a Star Wars fan because there happen to also be a lot of Star Wars-themed Lego sets that have gone on sale, with one of the coolest ones we found being this X-Wing Fighter set. It includes one of the most iconic vehicles in the franchise, and you can even pair it with this Tie Fighter Lego set and have TWO of the most iconic ships in the franchise. As for the X-Wing set, while it usually goes for $50, you can grab it now for just $32, which is a considerably 35% discount, the same as the Tie Fighter.

Why you should buy the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set

This X-Wing Fighter set comes with 474 pieces, which should be absolutely easy to do for most kids or teens and very much for most adults, for whom it’s also perfect. In fact, it’s a great way to get both the young and old involved in Star Wars and watching the movies, and we even have a guide on the best order to watch the Star Wars movies to help. It’s a great set to build as you watch, and it’s even quite interactive, as it has a cockpit door that hinges open and two spring-loaded shooters, although that does mean you’ll have to keep an eye on any kids that are using it.

The set also comes with minifigs of iconic characters, including Like, Lia, R2D2, and General Dodonna, so you have many different characters to pick from. Also, once you are done building it and watching the movies, you could always sit and argue over the six biggest mistakes in recent Star Wars movies and TV shows, which is always fun to do in a lighthearted situation. More importantly, you can use the built-up X-Wing Fighter to play and have fun with kids, and inspire them to build more cool stuff.

Overall, this X-Wing Fighter set is perfect for both kids and adults alike, and with the deal from Amazon bringing it down to $32, it’s a great investment, and worth grabbing for any Star Wars and Lego fans. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Black Friday deals as well.

