Gaming

A master’s guide to building the ultimate team in Madden NFL 20

Steven Petite
By
madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 9

Each year, EA Tiburon makes a bunch of changes to Madden Ultimate Team. At its core, Ultimate Team continues to revolve around the pursuit of fielding the best team possible. The card-collecting mode has a dizzying amount of depth, though. This makes it sometimes hard to navigate, even if you are familiar with the mode from previous iterations.

With Madden 20 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, EA Tiburon has once again reworked the formula, which ultimately changes how you make progress. Our Madden 20 Ultimate Team guide gives you all the details you need to know about the complex but rewarding mode.

Completing Missions

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 5

New to Madden 20, Missions is a dedicated blueprint to the Ultimate Team experience. We cannot stress enough how useful the Missions tab is for newcomers. When you first open up Ultimate Team, you’ll be guided through a series of challenges: Welcome to Ultimate Team, MUT Superstars, NFL Epics, Theme Builders, Legends, Series Progression, and MUT Dedication.

Working through these challenges will organically show you the lay of the land in Ultimate Team. From learning how to complete sets to acquiring useful players and understanding MUT levels, Missions will walk you through the mode while you earn rewards.

You’ll notice that Missions take a bit from everywhere, but namely Ultimate Challenges, the new moniker for Solo Challenges. If you spend several hours in Missions as an Ultimate Team beginner, you’ll better understand how to build a successful team and navigate the various styles of play available in Ultimate Team.

Building Sets

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 4

In the Team section, you can view your progress on Sets. Completing Sets unlocks high quality (90-plus overall) players such as Patrick Mahomes II and NFL legends like Jerry Rice and John Elway. You’ll notice that some sets have daunting requirements, such as acquiring 70 or more cards.

Don’t get too hung up on completing sets in the beginning, though. If you work your way through Missions, you’ll get yourself in prime shape to start cashing in. You can add cards to sets by examining them individually. Keep in mind that once you add a card to a set, it’s removed from your active lineup. This is why you shouldn’t worry about sets from the jump.

Upgrading players

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 1

While Ultimate Team focuses on the hustle of racking up coins and earning cards through play, one of the most important aspects of the loop is upgrades. At the start, you may not have very many players who are even eligible for upgrades. Core Bronze, Core Silver, and some Core Elite/Gold cards cannot be upgraded at all. You can click on any card in your item binder to see if a player is upgrade eligible. If they are, here’s what you need to know:

Chemistry

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 8

Your first upgrade for any player unlocks their Scheme Chemistry slot. This doesn’t do anything besides give you the option to purchase/equip a chemistry. From there, navigate down to add a Chemistry. Players have four or more chemistries to choose from (four for defensive players, six for offensive players). The goal here is to start equipping the same chemistries to a handful or more players on your team to secure boosts. You’ll have to spend Training to unlock Chemistry slots and purchase Chemistry. But one-off upgrades are cheap.

Some cards, like Power Up cards, can be upgraded more than once. This is where things can get pricey. For instance, our Travis Kelce Power Up card has three chemistry slots, two ability slots, and a Superstar X-Factor slot. Even acquiring the slot to purchase an ability costs 175 training, while the third Chemistry sets us back 800 training. This is why you should focus on completing challenges and plenty of them, so you can get the most out of high quality cards.

Viewing active bonuses and Team Chemistry

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 3

If you navigate to Adjust Lineup in the Team menu, you can view your depth chart. On the right side, you’ll see lineup tools, including options to generate the best lineup. At least at first, you may want to do this, because you’ll get the highest overall team rating on both sides of the ball. Make sure to generate your lineup for offense, defense, and special teams, as each are separate (yes, it’s somewhat annoying).

This is where you’ll also see your current Chemistry bonuses and how many more cards you need to hit the next tier bonus. Team Chemistry returns, so you’re rewarded when you have five or more players from the same NFL team on your squad. You’ll also see your Scheme Chemistry bonuses here, if you have any equipped.

Keep in mind that as you progress and upgrade cards, you may want to tinker with your Chemistry slots. For instance, maybe you’d rather have a tier two bonus for one category rather than two tier one bonuses across two categories. You’ll have to go back and purchase/equip new Chemistries for the players you want to switch over. It’s often beneficial to hone your Chemistry into a smaller level of stat categories with higher tier rewards than it is to spread out your Chemistries across a ton of different categories.

Quicksell unneeded cards

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 2

At the bottom of each card’s menu, you can quicksell cards for Training. Core Bronze cards only go for 3 Training, while Core Silver go for 8. Core Gold and Elite cards can fetch much higher Training returns, though. Still, even the Bronze and Silver cards should be flipped once you no longer need them. It only costs 5 Training to unlock a Scheme Chemistry slot after all. Five Bronze cards equals three Scheme Chemistry slots. When you start looking at it that way, it’s clear how beneficial it is to remove unused cards from your item binder. It also reduces clutter, which is a nice bonus.

Coins and Points

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 6

Coins and Points are the two main forms of currency you can use in the store and auction house. You earn coins through play, while Points cost real money. You don’t have to spend cash to enjoy Ultimate Team, but it will give you the power to upgrade your team far more quickly. You can buy packs with coins or purchase individual cards on the auction house from sellers.

Here’s the thing: We don’t recommend spending your coins on the auction house unless it’s on cards you can upgrade and keep in your lineup for a decent amount of time. The reason for this is that users frequently sell very mediocre cards for silly prices.

That said, definitely browse the auction house, because sometimes you can find some good deals on Power Up and Gold cards. Conversely, you can also swap cards with other users by searching for cards on the trading block and making an offer. Sometimes trades can prove to be valuable for both parties, whereas auction house sales typically skew in one party’s favor.

Competitive matches offer the best rewards

madden 20 ultimate team progression guide nfl 7

Once you reach MUT level 10, you can compete in head-to-head seasons and Salary Cap matches. Taking your Ultimate Team online against users across the world leads to the best rewards. Salary Cap ranked matches let you wager 9,000 or 15,000 coins in a single elimination tournament. Even if you lose in the first round, you’ll get 6,000 or 9,000 coins back, respectively. If basically break even at one win and start making a profit at two wins. Win six games in a row? You just won either 30,000 or 40,000 coins, along with six card packs.

We recommend spending some time in Missions (beyond the level 10 requirement) and upgrading your team before diving into the head-to-head modes, but once you’re feeling confident, playing online can lead to the best rewards in Ultimate Team. And the more you play online (and do well!), the better your team will get thanks to ample funds provided by wins.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the most common Xbox One problems, and how to fix them
Up Next

Pay TV is dying, and cable providers are happily hastening its demise
Madden NFL 20 Review
Product Review

Deeply rewarding but uneven, Madden NFL 20 fails to convert the two-point try

Madden NFL 20 brings Ultimate Team and Franchise mode to the next level thanks to the overhauled player ratings system and easy-to-follow progression. But the run game feels like a cheat code, and the new career mode is underwhelming.
Posted By Steven Petite
madden nfl19 beginners guide nfl 20 6
Gaming

Tips and tricks for getting the edge on the gridiron in Madden NFL 20

Whether you're a seasoned Madden player or a football fan hitting EA Sports' virtual gridiron for the first time, we're here to help you get started off right in Madden 20 From choosing a game style to understanding schemes, we've got you…
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

Get ready for the Nintendo Switch Lite with these cool new accessories

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops the dock for ultimate portability, but that doesn't mean you won't need a few accessories. From extra controllers to chargers to memory cards, you'll have plenty to choose from come September 20.
Posted By Steven Petite
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
HP Omen 17
Computing

HP drops $540 off HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, throws in a free Mindframe headset

HP began its back-to-school deals early by offering discounts on Omen gaming laptops in July.. Now, you can now score an HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, plus a free Omen Mindframe headset, for just $1,060 with the promo code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
Gaming

This is no remaster: Here's what we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward and Activision have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rather than remake the original game, it will be a reimagined take on the iconic first-person shooter series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Auroa world building hidden places secrets map game
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s massive map hides nearly 800 secrets across 332 miles

Ghost Recon Breakpoint takes place in the fictional archipelago Auroa and the devs are investing a lot into bringing the space to life. Part of that is almost 800 hidden areas that display some aspect of the lore that keeps Auroa afloat.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online

If you want to play online multiplayer on Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, from price to features to the awesome library of NES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3
Gaming

These are the 20 best Android games you can play offline

Even in our increasingly connected world, you don't always have an internet connection on the go. To help you pass the time when you're disconnected, we compiled a list of the best Android games that can be played offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

How does the upcoming Switch Lite stack up against the original Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo recently announced the new Switch Lite console, a handheld-only version of the original Switch. When comparing Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite, which differences should you know?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is real. Here's what we know about it so far

Nintendo is planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Lite so far, including release date and price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to set up two-factor authentication for your Nintendo Account
Gaming

How to prevent the Nintendo Switch's most common hardware problems

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console, but it still suffers from its share of technical issues that can ruin the fun. Here are some of the most common problems, as well as steps you can take to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
kojima metal gear solid 5 uses new fox engine stars snake will star
Gaming

Solid Snake actor calls out EVO for using his voice without permission

David Hayter, the voice actor behind Metal Gear Solid's main character, Solid Snake, was none too pleased to learn that the fighting tournament EVO had used his voice without permission.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin