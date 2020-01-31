The final score is in, and the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers. In Madden, at least. Holding with its annual tradition, Madden publisher Electronic Arts tapped quarterback brothers Eli and Peyton Manning to run the Super Bowl simulator through its pro football game.

The Chiefs eked out a victory. It would be their first Super Bowl win since 1969, with a score of 35 to 31 against the 49ers. The Mannings were a fitting choice for this year’s simulation, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named the predicted MVP.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the 49ers and Chiefs play it out on Sunday. Two great teams with two great quarterbacks.” Peyton Manning said in a statement. “I’ll be watching to see if Madden’s prediction is right.”

Not stopping short of a ring and the MVP title, Madden also predicts Mahomes homes will set a record for the most passing touchdowns in a single post-season.

But is Madden right?

The Madden simulator is an often used predictor for the Big Game, but has a spotty history, especially as of late. The simulator was wrong three of the last four years.

The simulator’s record is worse when looking at underdog wins, including the Giants win over the Super Bowl in 2008, or the Eagles over the very same New England team a decade. There’s also the rumored “Madden Curse,” that supposedly dooms winners of the simulator.



Then again, Madden has had it share of success. It not only rightly predicted the Seahawks’ loss against, you guessed it, the Patriots, but also named the exact score, MVP, and who would score the winning touchdown.

If this year is at all close to reality, it will prove to be a tight game, complete with a second-half comeback and strong plays on each side, supported by both teams’ quarterbacks.



“Mahomes throws an 18-yard touchdown pass to take a 35-31 lead, seconds before time is up,” EA’s statement reads.

The announcement came with a short video posted on Madden 20’s Twitter account, showing footage from the simulator before revealing the score and MVP.

Super Bowl LIV airs on Fox this Sunday, February 2, at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, and will be available in 4K for the first time for viewers with TVs capable of that resolution.

