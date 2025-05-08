 Skip to main content
Mafia: The Old Country has an official release date and a new trailer

By
Mafia: The Old Country gameplay
Hangar 13 / 2K Games

If you’re still mourning the GTA 6 delay, Mafia: The Old Country is here to fill the void. Today, 2K and Hangar 13 gave an official release date of August 8, 2025 and dropped a new gameplay trailer that shows the gritty, bloody criminal underworld of Sicily like never before. There’s also a new Developer Insights video that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the development of the latest Mafia entry.

The latest trailers give us a better idea of the gameplay, showing a combination of stealth, gunplay, and a car chase in old-school vehicles. Players have a variety of options on how to approach a situation; even if stealth might be the best way in one scenario, you can quickly swap to a guns-blazing approach if things go sideways.

The Developer Insights video also suggests that The Old Country won’t require a huge time commitment. “We think there’s a large audience for compelling stories that don’t require massive time commitments,” said 2K President David Ismailer. “We’re excited to offer a game like Mafia: The Old Country in our portfolio, and to provide a linear highly-polished narrative experience that can easily complement the other more persistent games our players also love and engage with on a more consistent basis.”

The Old Country is described as “brutal and grounded in all the best ways.” It’s not open world; instead, the game is a more linear, tightly-crafted narrative that takes the player through a story that would be right at home in a classic mob movie. “Authenticity and immersion are key,” says game director Alex Cox. “The best crime stories have an unforgettable twist, and this game’s no exception. The players are in for a treat.”

Mafia: The Old Country will be available in both Standard and Deluxe Editions, and both are available for preorder starting today. The Standard edition will be available for $50, while the Deluxe Edition is $60 and includes numerous cosmetic upgrades, extra items, and a digital artbook.

