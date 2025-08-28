 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Major PS6 handheld specs leak puts even the Xbox Ally X to shame

By
A Pulse Elite, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal sit on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

A massive spec leak for the rumored PS6 handheld has just been dropped online, and should the information be accurate, it would already leave the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X in the dust. We’ve had plenty of leaks and rumors regarding Sony’s next main home console, which we all assume will simply be called the PS6, but there have been just as many hints about a handheld companion console. Not only do these leaks make it look incredibly powerful, but it even takes a page out of Nintendo’s book.

If you’ve been following leaks related to the PS6 for a while, you will already be familiar with the source, Moore’s Law Is Dead (MLID). As solid of a track record as they have, I always urge you to take leaks like this with a grain of salt. Not only could they simply be inaccurate, but the details might also be out of date or have simply changed internally.

Recommended Videos

The leak specifies that “Canis”, which is the codename for the PS6 handheld, will come packing the following specs:

  • Monolithic ~135mm2 Die
  • 4 X Zen 6c + 2 Zen 6 LP (6 core total) with 4MB of L3 for the Zen 6c CCX
  • 192-bit LPDDR5X-8533 memory controller with support for up to 48GB or RAM
  • 16CU RDNA 5 iGPU clocked at ~1.20GHz in handheld mode and ~1.65GHz in docked mode
  • Backwards compatibility for PS4 and PS5 games
  • MicroSD slot
  • Haptic vibration, dual mics, and a touchscreen
  • Manufacturing is planned to begin in mid-2027, possibly releasing the fall of 2027

Some of that speaks for itself, but a lot doesn’t, so let me break down the important bits. First, looking at it as a whole, the PS6 handheld specs would have close to 50% more rasterization performance, better ray-tracing performance, and 60% more bandwidth over the ROG Xbox Ally X. As MLID states, the PS6 handheld should “comfortably outperform” the ROG Xbox Ally X.

The other surprise here is that the handheld will also have a dock, just like the Nintendo Switch 2 based on the two different GPU clock speeds for handheld and docked mode. Even the handheld clock speed is faster than the Switch 2 while docked (1.20GHz vs. 1,007MHz) but would be a bit weaker than the current PS5 in handheld mode. MLID suggests that, while docked, the PS6 handheld would be on par or slightly above the PS5 in terms of performance.

Price is always the big question on everyone’s mind, especially after Sony recently raised the price of all PS5 consoles. Well, MLID also weighs in on this and, in their opinion, thinks the PS6 handheld will cost between $400 and $500, while the main PS6 itself will be between $550 and $700. They claim Sony is targeting this price point with the handheld because it views the Switch 2 and Steam Deck as its true competitors rather than the Xbox Ally X, which could cost upwards of $1,000.

Related: 
These three PS Plus games will blow you away this weekend (August 22-24)

Here’s the original video if you want to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to join the Battlefield 6 beta
Battlefield 6

We got our first good look at how warfare is evolving in Battlefield 6 thanks to a series of new multiplayer trailers that have inspired a lot of confidence after the resounding disappointment that was 2042. However, with video games, seeing isn't believing -- playing is. EA claims this will be the most impressive entry yet, with multiple studios contributing to development under the banner of Battlefield Studios. The return of the class system, focus on 64-player battles, and unreal levels of destruction all look promising, but we will only know for sure when we get our hands on the game. The release date is set for October 10, but you can enlist early to play in the beta.

How to join the Battlefield 6 beta

Read more
This is the biggest problem with PS5 generation Sony needs to fix heading into the PS6
A Pulse Elite, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal sit on a table.

If you were to look at the PS5 generation on paper, you would come away thinking this was the best generation Sony's ever had. It has crushed its main competition, the Xbox Series X, in both unit and dollar sales, and is generating more revenue than any previous generation. However, dive into any community forum or social media space and you will see a very different perspective on the current lead console. No system is perfect, and just because the PS5 is on top doesn't mean it didn't have plenty of fumbles along the way.

Five years into this generation, and with rumors and leaks piling up about the PS6, everyone is focused on what technical advancements the next generation will bring. How powerful will it be? Will it be a handheld? How much will it cost? Those are all important questions we need to get answers to eventually, but I'm more concerned with Sony avoiding stepping on the same rakes it did with the PS5. It managed to pull ahead on goodwill, hype, and the competition, making bigger blunders at the start, but the same won't be true next generation. While the issues I have with the PS5 may seem disparate, they can all fall under one large umbrella: confusion.

Read more
Leaked PS6 specs put the PS5 to shame and may be much cheaper than we thought
A PS5 slim sits on a table with different colored face plates.

A new batch of leaks has surfaced regarding the rumored PS6 that will be music to any PlayStation fan's ears. This comes hot off the heels of the recent leaks that implied the PS6 could have a very heavy price tag based on the chipset, although there was some speculation as to whether or not that chip was actually for the PS6 and not the next Xbox console.

Our latest leaks come from our old friend over at Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), who has shared what they claim to be from an AMD presentation from 2023. As always, MLID goes into all the nitty-gritty details of the chips, compte units, bits, and other technical jargon if you want the full deep dive. If not, the most important takeaways here are that the PS6, which is codenamed "Orion", will reportedly be 3x faster than the base PS5 and draw less power. But the real bit of juicy info is that MLID thinks that the specifications outlined here mean Sony would be able to keep the price at around $500.

Read more