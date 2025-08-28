Major PS6 handheld specs leak puts even the Xbox Ally X to shame

A massive spec leak for the rumored PS6 handheld has just been dropped online, and should the information be accurate, it would already leave the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X in the dust. We’ve had plenty of leaks and rumors regarding Sony’s next main home console, which we all assume will simply be called the PS6, but there have been just as many hints about a handheld companion console. Not only do these leaks make it look incredibly powerful, but it even takes a page out of Nintendo’s book.

If you’ve been following leaks related to the PS6 for a while, you will already be familiar with the source, Moore’s Law Is Dead (MLID). As solid of a track record as they have, I always urge you to take leaks like this with a grain of salt. Not only could they simply be inaccurate, but the details might also be out of date or have simply changed internally.

Recommended Videos

The leak specifies that “Canis”, which is the codename for the PS6 handheld, will come packing the following specs:

Monolithic ~135mm2 Die

4 X Zen 6c + 2 Zen 6 LP (6 core total) with 4MB of L3 for the Zen 6c CCX

192-bit LPDDR5X-8533 memory controller with support for up to 48GB or RAM

16CU RDNA 5 iGPU clocked at ~1.20GHz in handheld mode and ~1.65GHz in docked mode

Backwards compatibility for PS4 and PS5 games

MicroSD slot

Haptic vibration, dual mics, and a touchscreen

Manufacturing is planned to begin in mid-2027, possibly releasing the fall of 2027

Some of that speaks for itself, but a lot doesn’t, so let me break down the important bits. First, looking at it as a whole, the PS6 handheld specs would have close to 50% more rasterization performance, better ray-tracing performance, and 60% more bandwidth over the ROG Xbox Ally X. As MLID states, the PS6 handheld should “comfortably outperform” the ROG Xbox Ally X.

The other surprise here is that the handheld will also have a dock, just like the Nintendo Switch 2 based on the two different GPU clock speeds for handheld and docked mode. Even the handheld clock speed is faster than the Switch 2 while docked (1.20GHz vs. 1,007MHz) but would be a bit weaker than the current PS5 in handheld mode. MLID suggests that, while docked, the PS6 handheld would be on par or slightly above the PS5 in terms of performance.

Price is always the big question on everyone’s mind, especially after Sony recently raised the price of all PS5 consoles. Well, MLID also weighs in on this and, in their opinion, thinks the PS6 handheld will cost between $400 and $500, while the main PS6 itself will be between $550 and $700. They claim Sony is targeting this price point with the handheld because it views the Switch 2 and Steam Deck as its true competitors rather than the Xbox Ally X, which could cost upwards of $1,000.

Here’s the original video if you want to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.