A brand new Mario & Luigi game is coming and it looks gorgeous

By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Mario and Luigi are coming back to the Nintendo Switch, but this time in their own spinoff called Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which is releasing on November 7 for the Switch console, just in time for the holiday season.

Nintendo opened its June 2024 Nintendo Direct with the game’s announcement, a cinematic, and a gameplay demonstration. In the trailer, Mario and Luigi have to work together to get back home while out at sea. They help each other across physical obstacles, in minigames, and in fights with fan-favorite Bros. Attacks, which Nintendo executive Shinya Takahashi called “evolved Bros. moves” in the presentation.

We also got a look at some of the enemies, including some electrical robots called the Extension Corps, along with the usual suspects like Bowser and the Shy Guys. However, there are tons of allies to help out on the adventures, like Princess Peach. You can check out the full trailer above.

This is the first game in the Mario & Luigi series in almost nine years. The last original title in the series was 2015’s Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, which is a crossover with the Paper Mario series. There were also remakes of older games in 2017 and 2018. The series had previously been developed by AlphaDream, which shut down after filing for bankruptcy in 2019. It’s unclear from the trailer who is developing Brothership.

The June Nintendo Direct marks the company’s addition to the summer gaming showcase season, which began with Summer Game Fest earlier in June. Ahead of the presentation, it noted that it wouldn’t be making any announcements about the Nintendo Switch 2.

