 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Mario Kart World Direct: When and where to watch

By
Baby Peach rides away from a T-rex in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

If you’re itching for more information about Mario Kart World, we’ve got great news: Nintendo is holding an official Mario Kart World Direct tomorrow at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. The Direct will last for 15 minutes and provide more details and information on what to expect from the game.

You can watch a live stream of the Direct on YouTube, but you’ll also be able to stream the Direct through the Nintendo Today app. No need to glue yourself to a computer if you’re on the go.

Join us on April 17th at 6 a.m. PT to learn more about #MarioKartWorld for #NintendoSwitch2 in the Mario Kart World Direct. The livestream will be roughly 15 minutes. #NintendoDirect

Watch it here: https://t.co/YtvEgjWKyx pic.twitter.com/3MistrmyOh

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 16, 2025

We don’t know what surprises Nintendo has in store for viewers tomorrow. The company has remained tight-lipped regarding the game, but if we had to guess, the Direct will likely go over the roster of characters (since there are 24 now) and the lineup of different vehicles you can choose from. Even in the hands-on preview, Nintendo didn’t reveal everything the game had to offer.

Recommended Videos

We’ll probably also get a closer look at the different courses, especially since that seems to be the main way Mario Kart World departs from previous entries. The game takes on a more open-world concept, similar to the way Forza Horizon works, with multi-stage tracks that don’t repeat. From initial impressions, it seems like the tried-and-true three-lap formula is gone, or at least not the only option.

Related

There’s also a new mode called Knockout where players go through a series of races, and only a certain number advance to each successive race.

These are all details revealed through the hands-on demo, but Nintendo is bound to have more tricks up its sleeve. The Direct will dive into these and probably give more information on different multiplayer modes, vehicle customization, and other features you can expect when the game launches on June 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Kirby Air Riders for Nintendo Switch 2 gives a GameCube classic a sequel
Kirby riding on a flying star looking back towards the camera

Mario Kart World wasn't the only racing game announced for Switch 2 during today. Near the end of the lengthy Direct, Nintendo also revealed Kirby Air Riders. The sequel to the 2003 GameCube cult classic won't be a launch title for the Switch 2, but it is still set to release before the end of the year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJVsNMp_nAU

Read more
Donkey Kong Bananza is the first 3D DK game in decades
Donkey Kong salivating over bananas in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nintendo saved a big reveal for its final trailer in its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Donkey Kong is getting his first new 3D game since Donkey Kong 64 on the N64 in a new adventure titled Donkey Kong Bananza, coming on July 17, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIddsPkdX9U&pp=ygUHYmFuYW56YQ%3D%3D

Read more
Nintendo Switch Online adding GameCube games exclusively for Switch 2
Nintendo GameCube controller on red background

The Switch 2 direct wasn't just about all the shiny new games you'll play, there was also a much requested update to Nintendo Switch Online focused on some great old ones too! Yes, GameCube games are finally coming to Nintendo's online games service. The major caveat being that this is exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2.

This update is part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Online + Expansion Pack service, which to date already lets you play games from past consoles from the NES to Nintendo 64. The first game that will be included is The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the classic cartoon looking entry that sees Link setting sail in a world of islands. That itself is pretty exciting, but does mean that the constant rumors of a remake or port of the title are probably dead in the water.

Read more