Two top executives at NetEase Games, the makers of a number of huge free-to-play and mobile titles like Marvel Rivals and the upcoming Destiny: Rising, were arrested this week in connection with allegations of bribery and corruption.

According to Bloomberg Law and Chinese outlet Leifeng (and spotted by Game Developer), two executives and seven other employees were reportedly taken into custody following an internal NetEase investigation. NetEase isn’t confirming any specifics as the investigation is still ongoing, but Leifeng noted that it concerns employees purchasing traffic.

Whatever the case may be, it involves a contract value that amounts to around 2 billion yuan (equal to approximately $278,506,000), and 27 other suppliers were involved. Yicai Global notes that the companies have been “blacklisted.”

Xiang Lang, the former esports chief, and Jin Yuchen, the former head of marketing, have both been implicated and are no longer with the company. There are varying reports on whether the other employees have also been affected.

For a long time, the China-based NetEase Games has partnered with various Western companies to make mobile and Chinese versions of larger titles. It previously had a long-running relationship with Blizzard Entertainment in making Diablo Immortal, along with Chinese versions of Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and other titles before the agreement expired in 2023 (although it that was renewed in April 2024). It’s also worked with Marvel Games, leading to the upcoming hero shooter Marvel Rivals, which will be out in December.

It also recently started expanding into the U.S. on its own, opening a studio in Austin, Texas, called T-Minus Zero Entertainment that employs Bethesda and BioWare veterans.