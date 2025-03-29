Marvel Rivals Pick Up Bundle explained: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Marvel Rivals Pick-Up bundle price and all items How to unlock Pick Up Bundle rewards and claim them All Marvel Rivals skins you can redeem for free with Costume Coin

Since its debut in December 2024, Marvel Rivals has thrilled gamers with its exhilarating superhero battles and a consistent flow of cosmetic rewards, allowing fans to customize their beloved heroes with flair. NetEase Games has been stirring up excitement in the community by rolling out free cosmetic items through a range of in-game events, allowing players to grab exclusive skins, sprays, and more without reaching for their wallets.

The integration of Twitch drops and seasonal challenges has solidified their status as a defining feature of the game’s live-service free-to-play approach. These features offer rewards for commitment and ensure the multiverse remains dynamic and engaging. The allure of a stylish Iron Man suit or a playful Venom emote has players jumping into matches with heightened excitement, eager to unlock these enticing rewards.

The newest surge of enthusiasm hits as Marvel Rivals unveils fresh chances to snag free cosmetics in 2025. Capitalizing on the momentum of limited-time modes and giveaways—such as the polarizing Valentine’s Day Streamer event—NetEase is intensifying its focus on player engagement. This month, the developers dropped a new twist in the game’s reward system, releasing a bundle that could revolutionize how players earn their cosmetics. The newly introduced Pick-Up Bundle has fans buzzing with anticipation over the surprises that lie ahead. Here’s everything you need to know.

Marvel Rivals Pick-Up bundle price and all items

The Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle has released on March 27, 2025, at 7 PM PDT, and it comes with a price tag of $2.99 USD for players looking to enhance their experience. Accessible via the Exchange tab in the in-game store, this feature provides players with a blend of immediate and progression-oriented rewards. As soon as players make their purchase, they gain instant access to the Hyper Orange Venom skin, a striking reimagining of the character’s original look from Marvel Vs. Capcom. This skin is part of an exclusive bundle, but players can also snag it individually for 800 Units.

Players can unlock a total of seven extra rewards by participating in three matches each day. Here are all the rewards you can get:

Hyper Orange Venom costume

Venom Spray

Costume Coin

Venom Nameplate

Among these rewards, the Costume Coin is a real game-changer, which is an exciting new currency that allows players to exchange it in the store’s Exchange section for one of 32 Epic-tier skins from Season 0, featuring a selection that includes most of the launch heroes. Alternatively, players can exchange it for 100 Units if they possess all eligible skins. Players who own the Luxury Battle Pass will be rewarded with additional Chrono Tokens every time they claim a reward.

How to unlock Pick Up Bundle rewards and claim them

Marvel Rivals players are required to finish at least 3 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, Conquest, Doom Match, or Practice Vs. modes, with a new Pick-Up Bundle reward becoming available each day following the reset at 09:00 UTC. The bundle is a permanent acquisition, restricted to one per account, and necessitates real money rather than in-game currencies such as Units or Lattice.

Once you play those three matches each day, you’ll be able to claim a free reward in the Pick Up bundle tab available on the Home Screen. When you claim a Costume Coin from the Pick Up Bundle tab, head to the Exchange tab in the Store to claim available skins for free.

All Marvel Rivals skins you can redeem for free with Costume Coin

Here are all the skins you can redeem using the Costume Coin in Marvel Rivals for free:

Spider-Man – Bag Man Beyond

Jeff the Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin

Psylocke – Vengeance

Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Moon Knight – Mr. Knight

Iron Fist – Sword Master

Captain America – Captain Gladiator

Winter Soldier – Revolution

Venom – Space Knight

Luna Snow – Shining Star

Cloak & Dagger – Growth & Decay

Blac Panther – Bast’s Chosen

Iron Man – Superior Iron Man

Magneto – Master of Magnetism

Storm – Mohawk Rock

Magik – Eldritch Armor

The Punisher – Punisher 2099

Peni Parker – VEN#M

Thor – Herald of Thunder

Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

Hawkeye – Freefall

Squirrel Girl – Urban Hunter

Loki – Loki Season 2

Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

Hela – Goddess of Death

Black Widow – Arctic Agent

Star-Lord – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Rocket Raccoon – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mantis – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Adam Warlock – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3e

Namor – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

100 Units

While you’re checking out the new bundle, don’t forget to complete the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure tab quests and claim free rewards for a free Easter Egg dropping soon in Marvel Rivals.