Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass: how to get and unlock all items

Marvel Rivals Season 2 immerses players in the spectacular Hellfire Gala on the mutant refuge of Krakoa. The season, headlined by the entrance of Emma Frost, a fearsome Vanguard hero with telepathic abilities and diamond-hard form, ushers in a new meta shift.

Along with her, the new Krakoa map replaces earlier competitive stages, setting the stage for heated confrontations against the looming danger of Ultron, who arrives as a Strategist hero in a mid-season update. Players can participate in the Cerebro Database event and claim a free Mantis Flora Maiden skin, while Twitch Drops provide a Namor Will of Galacta variant.

The season also includes a gifting option and balance adjustments that improve competitive play. With a two-month seasonal change beginning in Season 3, NetEase is increasing hero releases to keep the roster interesting. The Flower of Krakoa Battle Pass in Season 2, which includes stunning cosmetics, has fans excited about its exclusive rewards.

All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass items and how to unlock them

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass, titled Flowers of Krakoa, showcases a stunning array of designs for 10 heroes, all inspired by the iconic Hellfire Gala comics. The Luxury Battle Pass comes with a price tag of 990 Lattice, which players can acquire by purchasing 1,000 Lattice for $9.99 / £7.99. Gamers have the option to grab the upgraded Marvel Rivals Season 2 Luxury Battle Pass, priced at 2,100 Lattice. Players can snag this by shelling out $19.99 / £15.99 for 2,180 Lattice.

Here are all the items included in the pass:

Page 1