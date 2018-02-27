‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’ is now part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program

Share

Last year’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite has largely been overlooked by the fighting game community in favor of titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, but those looking for an approachable tag-team fighter with lots of familiar characters will still have a good time. If you haven’t picked it up yet, now is the perfect time, as it has just been added to the Xbox Play Anywhere program.

Head to the Microsoft digital store and you’ll see that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is listed as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, and it has a lower $40 price point.

As part of Xbox Play Anywhere, buying a digital copy of the game will give you access to both the Xbox One and the PC version for no extra charge. Any progress you make on an Xbox Play Anywhere game will transfer between the two systems, so you can play on your Xbox at home and then take your game with you on your laptop for traveling.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite hasn’t managed to keep its player-base strong since its release, with its viability for competitive play in question. The game was left out of this summer’s EVO 2018 fighting tournament, which instead features Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Injustice 2, and both the GameCube and Wii U iterations of Super Smash Bros.

Capcom hasn’t offered much support for the program in the past, with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard being the publisher’s only other Xbox Play Anywhere release. Monster Hunter World — the best-selling game of January — is absent, and given the game’s emphasis on multiplayer for larger fights, this seems like a missed opportunity.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is going all-in on Xbox Play Anywhere, will all recent exclusives releasing as part of the program. For those who game exclusively on Xbox One, Microsoft has you covered, as well, with all first-party games releasing through the Xbox Game Pass subscription program on the same day as their global launch. The first major game to support this is Sea of Thieves, available on March 20, with games like State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 to come later.