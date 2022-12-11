 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Midnight Suns gift guide

Jesse Lennox
By

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is already going to be a surprise for many players. On one hand, those who enjoy most superhero games will need to adapt to the turn-based card battle system, and tactics fans will need to rework their strategies. What neither group will be expecting is all the systems and activities that can be done in the Abbey, where you spend your time between missions.

One very important thing you need to do in the Abbey is raise your friendship levels with your fellow members of the Midnight Suns. While the system isn’t quite as deep or fleshed out as in a Persona or Fire Emblem game, building a relationship with your favorite superheroes does come with tangible benefits when in combat. One of the best ways to help get closer to these heroes is by giving them gifts. If you struggle to know what to get your best friend, let alone a superhero, as a present, here’s a full gift guide for what each hero will appreciate most in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How gifts work

Gifts in Marvel’s Midnight Suns function a lot like they do in other RPGs. They are little items you can give to heroes after you do a hangout with them to potentially boost how much friendship XP you gain with them. While that sounds simple enough, there are over 60 gifts in the game, and even though no gift will take away any friendship XP, only some will earn you the maximum amount.

How to get gifts

Gifts can be obtained in three ways. First is to simply scrounge around the Abbey and pick them up. Simply roam around and keep an eye out for any items you can interact with.

The second way is to purchase them via the gift shop, which will unlock once you’ve reached a certain threshold of total friendship levels. Gifts from this shop will cost you Gloss, but the shop gifts are of much higher quality than ones you simply find.

Finally, you can craft gifts in Agatha’s cauldron. Gifts you craft are unique, so they can only be made and given once, but they grant the most XP if you give them to the correct hero.

Each hero’s favorite gifts

Here are the best gifts we’ve found for each hero:

Blade:

  • The Unauthorized Biography of Captain Marvel
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Music Box (Transcendental Chimes)

Captain America:

  • Snack Box (Premium MREs)
  • Premium Sketchbook
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • A Stoic Companion
  • Passion In The Moonlight
  • Music Box (A Little Girl’s Dream)
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)
  • Lessons In Leadership by Lt. Col. James Rhodes

Captain Marvel:

  • Candle (Jet Fuel)
  • Captain Marvel #1 – 2012
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)
  • Lessons In Leadership by Lt. Col. James Rhodes
  • Snack Box (Premium MREs)

Doctor Strange:

  • Dealing with Difficult Coworkers
  • Meat Market
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Music Box (Transcendental Chimes)
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)

Ghost Rider:

  • Serenity – Calming You Inner Demon
  • All New Ghost Rider #1
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Passion In The Moonlight
  • Music Box (A Little Girl’s Dream)
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)
  • Music Box (Blood On Blood)
  • Candle (Beachy Waves)
  • Meat Market

Hulk:

  • The Incredible Hulk #181

Iron Man:

  • Tales of Suspense #39
  • Lessons In Leadership by Lt. Col. James Rhodes
  • Iron Man Fanfic Anthology
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Passion In The Moonlight
  • Music Box (A Little Girl’s Dream)
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)
  • Snack Box (Luxury Bites)

Magik:

  • Snack Box (World’s Grossest Candy)
  • Music Box (Transcendental Chimes)
  • Nineteenth Century Russian Poetry
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • A Stoic Companion
  • Music Box (Vivaldi Spring)
  • Music Box (Blood On Blood)
  • Meat Market

Nico:

  • Dark Beauty: A Gothic Coloring Book
  • Runaways #1
  • Candle (Grave Dirt)
  • Growing Up With Trauma

Scarlet Witch:

  • Music Box (On the Slopes of Wundagore)

Spider-Man:

  • Music Box (Face it Tiger)
  • Amazing Fantasy #15
  • Advanced Photography
  • Growing Up With Trauma
  • Passion In The Moonlight
  • Music Box (A Little Girl’s Dream)

Wolverine:

  • Snack Box (Root Beers of Canada)

