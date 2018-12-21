Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining’ sends Spidey off in style

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining' sends our web-slinging hero out in style

Steven Petite
By
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review

When the credits rolled on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining, I became genuinely sad that Insomniac’s take on the Marvel hero has reached its final conclusion — at least for now. Silver Lining, which wraps up The City That Never Sleeps DLC saga, doesn’t pack the emotional gut punch seen in the main adventure, but it is a mostly fitting finale for the three-part expansion.

Unlike the previous two expansions, The Heist and Turf Wars, Silver Lining doesn’t really introduce anything new. But it does make better use of its main characters throughout its story and features the best side content of the trio of DLCs.

Silver Lining picks up right where Turf Wars left off. Hammerhead is in hiding with the ultimate goal of getting even stronger, and Silver Sable has returned to retrieve the supplies stolen by Hammerhead and his gang. Much like The Heist, Spider-Man ends up teaming up with an adversary for some missions. The dynamic between Silver Sable and Spider-Man isn’t nearly as playful as the one he has with Black Cat, but, of course, he tries to get her to lighten up with his terribly awesome jokes.

Brimming with heart

There’s a larger driving force behind Sable’s reckless determination than money. Without spoiling anything, Silver Lining does a great job giving her the depth that she didn’t have in the main adventure. One of the main issues with Turf Wars was the absence of Mary Jane and Miles Morales. Silver Lining remedies that through phone calls between missions. These calls are more than just small talk; they help further develop Peter and Mary Jane’s relationship, which is often strained by their busy schedule, and add to the burgeoning mentorship of Miles under Peter’s expertise.

1 of 5
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 59 pm 2
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 58 pm
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 59 pm
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 59 pm 5
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review

In an interesting move, the main cliffhanger from Turf Wars involving Yuri Watanabe is relegated to optional side content. Collectables return as you have to scour Manhattan for nine crime reports. These are certainly worth seeking out, though. Each report comes with an audio recording that slowly unravels a mystery involving Yuri, the Maggia, and an unknown therapist. It actually may be my favorite side storyline in the whole Marvel’s Spider-Man experience.

In terms of mission variety, Silver Lining doesn’t bring anything you haven’t seen to the table. It took me closer to three hours to run through the story, making it the longest piece of DLC to date. All of the story missions involve hunting down and pummeling Hammerhead’s goons. A couple of the missions do take place in unfamiliar locations, which is pretty cool. Generally, though, you’ve played these missions before.

Fight baddies, knock out baddies, oh wait, there’s another wave of stronger baddies coming in. I honestly can’t complain too much about the lack of variety, as Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most enjoyable games I’ve played this year. It’s still fun even when I’ve already knocked out the same type of underling a thousand times before.

1 of 5
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 5 00 pm
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 58 pm 3
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 59 pm
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 58 pm 2
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 5 00 pm 4

Familiar activities

Outside of the story missions and awesome collectibles side mission, new hideouts, Screwball challenges, and active crimes are available in numerous districts. The hideouts are still the best activity for making use of all of your gadgets and racking up huge combos. But the Screwball challenges, while tweaked a bit here, remain somewhat annoying.

Don’t get me wrong, the challenges are fun, and it’s cool to come up with new strategies to get top marks, but Screwball is beyond annoying at this point. Everything about her, from her obsession to followers to her laugh to the way she says “Spider-Man,” is borderline insufferable. I get that Screwball is supposed to be an infuriating thorn in Spider-Man’s side, but perhaps she’s too good at her role?

The three new suits round out the impressive collection in style. My personal favorite is Peter Parker’s suit from the excellent Into the Spider-Verse film, but the Cyborg suit is also quite neat. I played through the story wearing the Raimi Suit, the one worn by dance king Tobey Maguire. As you may have heard, Insomniac added the much-desired suit to the game as a surprise to coincide with the launch of Silver Lining.

Overall, I think Silver Lining is the best that The City That Never Sleeps has to offer. Despite its lack of variety, it makes the best use of its major characters and sends Marvel’s Spider-Man off in style.

Most of all, the silver lining here is that it’d be surprising if Insomniac didn’t return to New York City for more Spidey adventures featuring Peter and probably Miles Morales, too. 

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
ps4 spider man adds sam raimi suit spidermanraimisuitps4
Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ for PlayStation 4 adds suit from original Sam Raimi film

Insomniac Games has added the suit Tobey Maguire wore in 2002's Sam Raimi film as a free update for all players. The game released back in September to rave reviews, and is one of our favorite titles of 2018.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 best guns and where to find them 20181218125855
Gaming

Become the best sharpshooter around with these guns in 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Red Dead Redemption 2 features around 60 different weapons across five or six classes of guns, depending on how you count. In our RDR2 guns guide, we detail the best guns for each class, all of which can be obtained and upgraded easily.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Here’s where to buy a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

Christmas is almost here, but you still have time to purchase the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch to give as a gift. Here's where you can find the console in time for Christmas.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nvidia Shield TV 16gb Android TV
Gaming

Nvidia says you can supercharge GeForce Now game streaming with these routers

Gamers looking to jump into Nivida's GeForce game streaming service may want to pay attention to a new list of routers officially recommended by the company with an eye toward decreasing latency and improving your overall experience.
Posted By Michael Archambault
game designer will wright mastercall masterclass feat
Gaming

Everybody wants to rule the world. Sims creator Will Wright shows you how

The Sims and Spore designer Will Wright is sharing his game development knowledge, but he had to learn the tools of the trade by trial and error. We talk to him about his journey and what’s in store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
board games walmart free gift card
Deals

These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. Walmart is now offering free eGfit cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
devil may cry 5 releae date and trailer release playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is going to be a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Gaming

Nintendo’s sale offers big discounts on some of the best Switch games

Nintendo is currently running several sales with the participation of multiple publishers on its Switch eShop. Games on sale include Battle Chef Brigade, Furi, The Escapists 2, and much more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Holidays wreaking havoc on your pockets? Check out these free PS4 games

Not everyone has sixty bucks laying around to pick up the next biggest game. Sometimes, you have to settle for what you can get and that might be what's free! Here are the best free PS4 games you can get right now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mercy healing Bastion
Gaming

Not even a Valkyrie can save ‘Overwatch’ from the toxicity against its healers

Blizzard’s Overwatch introduces some of the most versatile healers in gaming, but the online toxicity is tearing them apart. We spoke with a number of players of the support class, who have had to deal with Mercy’s rework, insults, and…
Posted By Diego Arguello
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

Xbox One vs. PS4: Which console is king in 2018?

We pit the Sony PlayStation 4 against Microsoft’s Xbox One in 10 different categories, ranging from apps to controllers, to determine which system is truly worth your hard-earned money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin