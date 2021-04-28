Sony announced the new PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of May, which includes Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest. These games will go live for PS Plus members starting on May 4 and are all playable on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility.

Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last are your PlayStation Plus games for May: https://t.co/ZtoKbYN1nq pic.twitter.com/exayc8bui4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 28, 2021

The PS4 version of Battlefield V will be available on PS Plus throughout the month of May. This sends players back to World War II with epic, large-scale battles online and offline. It features a tight, condensed single-player campaign, along with a competitive multiplayer mode that pits squads against one another on massive maps during a historic time period.

Battlefield V’s inclusion lines up nicely with news of the next installment in the series, which will release in 2021. EA and Dice stated that the next Battlefield game would be officially unveiled “soon.”

Next up is Wreckfest, which will only be available for PS5 owners. This driving game emphasizes crashing (ala Burnout), car customization, and competitive battles online via the PSN. It offers different vehicle types such as crop harvesters and three-wheelers. Wreckfest comes to us from Bugbear Entertainment, the team behind FlatOut.

Finally, Stranded Deep is a PS4 open-world survival game that takes place on an island full of deadly creatures that are out to hunt players down. This game features a crafting system that encourages exploration in order to survive. After being in early access for several years, it finally launched in 2020, courtesy of Beam Team Games.

Players can add all three games to their library starting May 4 through May 31.

