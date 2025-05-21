 Skip to main content
Merriam-Webster hops on the Wordle train with new daily puzzle game

By
Person playing Revealed on a smartphone
Adobe Stock / Britannia

Following in The New York Times’ footsteps, Merriam-Webster launched a new daily puzzle game called Revealed. The free browser game has players trying to guess a topic from a description filled with redacted words.

Considering that Merriam-Webster is behind the world’s most iconic dictionary, it makes perfect sense that it would eventually come up with a word game of its own. Though its coming in years after Wordle, a hit that inspired countless daily puzzle games, first took off, Revealed is a clever game in its own right that’s worth checking out.

Here’s how it works. Each day, players are shown a sheet of paper with a category, such as Arts & Culture, at the top of the page. Below that is an encyclopedia entry where several words are blacked out. Players need to type in what the page is describing by using context clues. That’s difficult at a quick glance, but that’s where hints come in handy. Each day, players can use up to seven reveals, each of which will uncover a redacted word. Players can also reveal a letter of the topic using a hint. The goal is to guess the topic using as few hints as possible.

REVEALED: A Daily Puzzle GameGuess the topic using the fewest reveals and hints!www.britannica.com/games/revealed

Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) 2025-05-21T13:41:20.902Z

So as to not rob you of a real solution, I’ll make up an example here. Let’s say that that the answer to a puzzle one day is Super Mario Bros. You’d see a page that starts with something like “Blank is a blank blank released in blank.” You won’t be able to reveal that first blank, but say you choose to reveal the second. You’ll get the word video, which might clue you in to the fact that the second is game. Rather than wasting a precious reveal confirming that, maybe you’ll choose to reveal the next one instead to get the year. You’ll do that throughout the page until you feel like you have enough information to make a guess.

At the end, you’ll get to see your final stats and compare how you did with other players. Lifetime stats like your completion rate and streak are recorded too.

If that all sounds enticing, you can try Revealed for free now on Merriam-Webster’s website. And if you want more games like it, check out our list of the best games like Wordle.

