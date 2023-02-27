 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New deal gets you two free games when you buy a Meta Quest 2

Jennifer Allen
By
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

The Meta Quest 2 is enjoying a new deal right now with it possible to pay $400 for the VR headset and get two games entirely for free with it. Available at Best Buy, you get Golf+, the official VR golf game of the PGA Tour along with Space Pirate Trainer DX. A great introduction to the world of VR, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it, or you can simply hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

One of the best VR headsets around, the Meta Quest 2 continues to go from strength to strength. It’s fantastic value, even more so when it bundles in additional games. A wireless headset, you get inside-out tracking in a standalone device without needing to set up base stations or be tethered to a computer. A 120Hz refresh rate looks great alongside the 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye so it’s a really immersive experience.

It also has great features like built-in hand tracking so you can operate the system without controllers. There’s also Air Link to wirelessly connect it to a PC running SteamVR while you can sync a physical keyboard with it too. If you’ve been comparing the Meta Quest Pro vs Quest 2, it’s obvious that for most people, the Quest 2 is more than good enough.

Related

A speedy mobile processor is sufficient for most tasks including playing the best Meta Quest 2 games, while 3D positional audio, haptic feedback, and more make you feel part of the VR world you’re checking out. It’s easy to use too with features like Guardian boundary allowing you to set your designated play space and alert you if you move outside of it. While the Meta Quest 3 may be coming, you’re good to go with the Meta Quest 2 thanks to it still offering tons to love.

Right now, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 for $400 at Best Buy and gain two games entirely for free – Golf+ and Space Pirate Trader DX. An ideal starter package, if you keep being tempted by VR gaming, this is your chance to see just why it’s so great and at a good price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Pre-order Skull and Bones now and get a $10 Best Buy gift card
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 9, 2023
trashed 35 222 skull and bones shipclasses

One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is also one of the most delayed games of the past couple years, but after Ubisoft delayed Skull and Bones most recently, it’s now set for a 2023 release. This makes now as good a time as any to put in a pre-order, and when you do so at Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Skull and Bones costs $70 for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, and free shipping or in-store pickup are available when the game officially releases.

Why you should pre-order Skull and Bones
Ubisoft, the maker of all of the best Assassin’s Creed games, is also the studio behind Skull and Bones. In fact, Skull and Bones is a sort of spinoff of the wildly popular Assassin’s Creed games, as it is built around the ship combat gameplay that was featured in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. With this sort of game development expertise and experience at the helm, Skull and Bones is a good candidate to make the list of best Xbox Series X games, as well as the best PS5 games.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 5, 2023
Basim hiding in the shadows.

The long-running action-adventure game Assassin’s Creed has a new game coming out in 2023. It’s titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and its anticipation already has people debating whether or not it will be one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. It’s available for pre-order right now, and when you pre-order from Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Pricing of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is either $50 or $60 depending on which gaming console you’re pre-ordering for, with free shipping and in-store pickup available when the title is officially released.

Why you should pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Read more
Add 2TB of storage to your PS5 with an SSD and save $70 with this deal
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 3, 2023
samsung 980 pro ssd deal december 2022

Samsung has a great deal right now on one of the best SSDs around for improving your PS5's storage situation. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is normally priced at $270 but right now, you can buy it for $200. A saving of $70, this is the ideal time to upgrade your PS5 storage while still gaining tremendous value for money. It's quick to install and makes a huge difference. Hit the buy button below or read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD
The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best NVMe SSDs around as well as the pick of the bunch when it comes to the best SSDs for PS5. Whether you're looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop or PS5, you're in luck here. The SSD offers true PCIe 4.0 NVMe speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s for sequential reads and 5,100 MB/s for sequential writes. That means up to two times the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0 so it's well-suited for gaming needs.

Read more