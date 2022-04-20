 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Among Us VR, Ghostbusters, and more coming to Meta Quest 2

DeAngelo Epps
By

The second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase aired today and shared tons of new titles coming to the virtual reality headset’s marketplace. The show featured multiple titles set to release within the next year including Among Us VR, a VR Ghostbusters game, Moss: Book 2, and a new Mercenaries expansion coming to Resident Evil 4 – VR.

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset with its own ecosystem from Meta (formally known as Facebook). Its yearly showcase acts as a direct for the console, previewing what’s to come, and this year’s event showed that there is a lot in store.

The stream featured several software highlights. Chief among them was the previously announced Among Us VR, which got a confirmed 2022 release date. Recent PS VR hit Moss: Book 2 is also coming to the headset this summer. Perhaps the most exciting news of the batch is that a new Ghostbusters game is coming to the platform. It appears to be a first-person ghost-hunting game, but details are scarce at the moment.

Meta Quest will also get its first officially licensed NFL game on VR with NFL Pro Era, where players will experience firsthand the quarterback experience or simply play catch with a friend.

Other game announcements include Red Matter 2Espire 2, RuinsMagusCities: VR, and the follow-up to the highly acclaimed Boneworks, called Bonelab. Meta highlighted content coming to previously existing titles such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners –Chapter 2: Retribution and a new content pack coming to Beat Saber.

The Mercenaries mode is also coming to Resident Evil 4 in the form of a free update today. Owners of the classic horror title can experience the endless horde mode now and in it can unlock goodies like Big Head Mode, a black-and-white Classic Horror Mode, and a Golden Gun skin for their entire weaponry.

All of today’s announced titles and expansions are set to hit Meta Quest within the next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 4 quests and how to complete them

Flying with jetpack in Fortnite.

How to choose the best microSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

galaxy s8 tips and tricks

Best tech for keeping pests at bay

Bird-X laser deterrent cast against a garden at night.

The best Xbox Series X games for kids

Crash Bandicoot 4 stylized gameplay screen.

5G coverage map: Cities with 5G on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

Qualcomm 5G at CES 2019

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G blue and peach colors.

Is 5G dangerous? We asked an expert

5G

5G vs. Wi-Fi: How they’re different and why you’ll need both

ASRock X10 IoT Router

Best desktop computer deals for April 2022

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

The VIVOSUN GrowHub may be the future of indoor growing

The VivoSun GrowHub indoor smart growing system with AeroLight and VivoSun app.

The Best 2-in-1 gaming laptops for 2022

Kickstand on Asus ROG Flow Z13.

New AMD laptops bring up to 30 hours of battery life

AMD Ryzen Pro laptop APU.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $530 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.