Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is on sale for just $20

With the latest Metal Gear game set to launch later this year, now would be an excellent time to go back to the series’ roots with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, especially since it’s on sale from Best Buy’s video game deals at 50% off. From its original price of $40, you’ll only have to pay $20, whether you’re buying the game for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch. You’ll need to hurry if you want to pocket the $20 in savings though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Fans of the Metal Gear games are already looking forward to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which will roll out on August 28. In the meantime, you can learn all about the lore behind the series with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the highly anticipated remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it’s in the collection alongside its two predecessors, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. These titles were launched for the PlayStation in 1998 and for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, respectively.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 doesn’t stop at three games though. As a bonus, you’ll get two additional titles — going back to where it all began with Metal Gear, released in 1987, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, released in 1990. These titles are top-down stealth games that laid the groundwork for the Metal Gear Solid lore, so hardcore fans shouldn’t miss them!

