Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is on sale for just $20

Amazing Deal The image that revealed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.
Konami

With the latest Metal Gear game set to launch later this year, now would be an excellent time to go back to the series’ roots with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, especially since it’s on sale from Best Buy’s video game deals at 50% off. From its original price of $40, you’ll only have to pay $20, whether you’re buying the game for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch. You’ll need to hurry if you want to pocket the $20 in savings though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Fans of the Metal Gear games are already looking forward to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which will roll out on August 28. In the meantime, you can learn all about the lore behind the series with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the highly anticipated remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it’s in the collection alongside its two predecessors, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. These titles were launched for the PlayStation in 1998 and for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, respectively.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 doesn’t stop at three games though. As a bonus, you’ll get two additional titles — going back to where it all began with Metal Gear, released in 1987, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, released in 1990. These titles are top-down stealth games that laid the groundwork for the Metal Gear Solid lore, so hardcore fans shouldn’t miss them!

If you’re looking for your next game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, you may want to go for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which is available from Best Buy for only $20 instead of $40. The $20 discount further increases its value as you’ll be getting a total of five games, all of which will let you enjoy the origins of the popular series ahead of the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. You should proceed with your purchase of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 immediately though, as it may no longer be 50% off tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
