  1. Gaming

New Metroid Dread trailer dives into the game’s backstory

By

With its release date quickly approaching, Nintendo released another trailer for Metroid Dread. However, unlike earlier peeks at the game, this trailer isn’t totally action-packed. Instead, it’s for the Metroid franchise’s longtime fans. Packed with lore and backstory for Dread, the game’s latest trailer serves as an explainer for why Samus is heading to the EMMI-infested planet.

In the trailer, it’s revealed that the entire reason for Samus’ latest adventure is another sighting of the X Parasite, creatures that Samus seemingly destroyed in the Game Boy Advance title Metroid Fusion. However, they’ve somehow survived and now pose a threat to all life in the universe once again. The X Parasite, for those who don’t know, kills and assimilates other forms of life to spread. It doesn’t discriminate and sees the entire universe as an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The trailer goes on to reveal that the EMMI robots that hunt Samus down in Metroid Dread were first sent to the planet to investigate but then vanished. If the EMMI bots were sent to track down and exterminate X Parasites on sight, it may explain why they’re now hunting down Samus. She had previously been infected by the parasite, only to be cured by the Galactic Federation using DNA from a Metroid. While she was cured, her DNA was also changed to include Metroid DNA. However, it’s possible that some part of the X Parasite is still alive in her and continues to trigger the EMMIs.

Metroid Dread is currently set to release on October 8 for the Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything you need to know about ESPN+

ESPN+ app on a movile device.

Motorola Edge Hands-on review: A midrange phone with flagship aspirations

Motorola Edge with screen on.

Apple Watch Series 6 is back down to its lowest-ever price — hurry!

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Nicole Kidman sitting at a dinner table with lights around her in a scene from Nine Perfect Strangers on HBO Max.

3 things Intel XeSS needs to nail to beat Nvidia DLSS

LEDs forming the Intel ARC logo.

16-inch MacBook Pro just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the cover opened and the screen showing an image of an island.

Watch Elon Musk unveil Tesla’s advanced humanoid robot

Tesla's humanoid robot.

Amazon is planning to open its largest retail stores to date

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

Best cheap Best Buy laptop deals for August 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

LG runs a successful 6G THz outdoor transmission test

lg successful 6g transmission test demo 03

This luxury capsule is competing for space tourism customers

you can now buy tickets for this amazing balloon flight space perspective ride

Google discontinues Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G after Pixel 5a launch

Google Pixel 5

Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop

Features of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet.