Metroid Prime 4 developer reveals new art featuring Samus

Tomas Franzese
By

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios updated its Twitter banner with new art featuring series protagonist Samus Aran. While this is just another tiny breadcrumb on the trail to Metroid Prime 4‘s release, it’s the first piece of art from Retro’s version of the game that we’ve seen.

The image, which you can see below, doesn’t reveal much. We see the silhouette of Samus, which is casting a large shadow, and what seems to be a space station’s hallway. Blue light showers the room, and it’s hard to make out much detail because of it.

New art for Metroid Prime 4 features Samus standing in a large hallway.

It’s not very revealing, but it’s still exciting to see something new from Metroid Prime 4‘s development nonetheless. For those out of the loop, this Metroid game was revealed at E3 2017. Unfortunately, Nintendo was not happy with the game’s quality and decided to reboot its development in 2019.

That’s when Retro Studios, which developed the first three games in the series, became the primary developer on the project. Retro Studios has been hiring for the project ever since, but we still haven’t gotten a significant update about the title in more than three years.

As such, even a piece of art as simple as this is exciting. Hopefully, it indicates that Retro Studios and Nintendo will finally be ready to give another update on the project soon, even if Metroid Prime 4 isn’t slated for 2022 or 2023. In the meantime, we can only speculate about which characters and gameplay elements other than Samus will return in the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game.

Metroid Prime 4 is in development for Nintendo Switch, but still without a release date. At least we got Metroid Dread in the meantime!

