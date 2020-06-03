  1. Gaming

Sega is doubling down on nostalgia and the micro-console craze with a new miniature-sized Game Gear.

To commemorate its 60th anniversary this year, Sega announced on Wednesday, June 3, that it will launch the Game Gear Micro on October 6.

So far, Sega has only offered up release details for Japan, saying the device would cost 4,980 yen (about $50). It’s unclear when, or even if, the Game Gear Micro will make its way to the United States.

Sega released its original Game Gear in 1990 in Japan, and in North America in 1991. The device came with a bulky black design and a 3.2-inch backlit color screen. It originally retailed for $150.

The Game Gear was supposed to be Sega’s answer to Nintendo’s popular Game Boy, but never quite attracted the kind of attention its competitor mustered. That said, it had a good run, and was available for six years. Sonic titles were especially popular on the handheld, but third-party developers helped it boost its total library to more than 300 games. Overall, Sega sold nearly 11 million units before discontinuing the Game Gear in 1997.

Although nostalgic fans may want to get their hands on Game Gear Micro, Sega has taken a decidedly controversial tack with the upcoming portable.

The Game Gear Micro will come in four colors — black, blue, yellow, and red — and each of the devices will come with four different preloaded games (see below for the full list). To get all 16 games, you’ll need to buy all four devices in the set. It’s unclear why Sega didn’t bundle all 16 games with a single Game Gear Micro, but that means you’ll be spending more than $200 to buy all four.

When you get a Game Gear Micro in hand, you’ll find a device with a 1.15-inch screen, a single mono speaker, and a headphone jack. Each device is powered by two AA batteries.

Here’s a full list of the games available on each version:

Black

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Puyo Puyo 2
  • Out Run
  • Royal Stone

Blue

  • Sonic Chaos
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Sylvan Tale
  • Baku Baku Animal

Yellow

  • Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei — Jashin no Kuni he
  • Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya
  • Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict
  • Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Red

  • Revelations: The Demon Slayer
  • Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special
  • The GG Shinobi
  • Columns

