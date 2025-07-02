 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft has reportedly cancelled Rare’s upcoming Everwild amid job cuts

By
Everwild
Microsoft / Rare

Microsoft has announced another wave of layoffs, starting with its European-based King subsidiary, the company behind Candy Crush. ZeniMax Studios has also been affected. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is cutting staff by 10% (roughly 200 jobs), with a total expected loss of 9,000 positions throughout the day. US-based branches will be informed later today about cuts. Amid these layoffs, Jason Schreier reports that Rare’s troubled-but-anticipated game Everwild has also been cancelled.

This new round of layoffs follows a previous round in May. Roughly 6,000 people were let go, with most of the job losses landing in product and engineering departments. Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer sent an email to staff (as transcribed by Bloomberg): “To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness.”

Recommended Videos

Spencer said that affected employees who apply for other positions within the company will be given priority review. This is the fourth wave of layoffs at Xbox within the last 18 months. The company has laid off more than 10,000 people since 2023. Nearly 2,000 people were affected in February 2024, with another 650 cuts in September 2024.

BREAKING: As part of today’s cuts, Xbox has canceled the troubled Rare game Everwild, according to people familiar. News on the job cuts is coming in drips — not sure why Xbox didn’t announce it all at once — but I’ll report what I can as I confirm it.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T14:04:33.426Z

Everwild was described as “a brand new IP from Rare,” and many fans waited eagerly for its release since its announcement in 2019. However, little information has emerged since that time, with a report in 2021 announcing that development had restarted. In February 2025, Phil Spencer confirmed Everwild was still in development.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Everwild has been in development for more than a decade. The reasons for its cancellation are unclear, but the mysterious game has had a troubled development cycle with little to show for it in all this time.

In addition, Schreier reports that the upcoming MMORPG from ZeniMax Online Studios, codenamed Blackbird, has also been cancelled as part of these layoffs. Blackbird has been in development since 2018 and was rumored to be the next major name in the MMO space, following ZeniMax Online Studio’s better-known Elder Scrolls Online.

BREAKING: The new MMORPG project from Zenimax Online Studios, maker of Elder Scrolls Online, has been canceled as part of the Xbox layoffs, sources tell Bloomberg News. The project, code-named Blackbird, had been in development since 2018. Still more news to come this morning.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T15:05:30.540Z

This story is still developing. We will update throughout the day as more information comes in.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Xbox lays off 650 people, says that won’t lead to canceled games
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S getting splashed with water.

Microsoft is laying off hundreds of workers across its gaming division in another major round of layoffs this year.

In an internal email shared with multiple publications like IGN and Game File Thursday morning, head of gaming Phil Spencer says the company will be laying off around 650 workers "as part of aligning our post-acquisition team structure and managing our business."

Read more
After its studio criticized Microsoft, Enotria: The Last Song is coming to Xbox
A man in a mask and a three-pointed hat standing in a spotlight.

Looks like Enotria: The Last Song will be coming to Xbox soon after all. After announcing an indefinite delay, the developers have announced they've gotten what they need to bring the game to Xbox "ASAP."

Jyamma Games took to the internet on Monday to announce it had delayed the Xbox version of its game indefinitely because of a lack of communication with Microsoft for two months. "This task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when we have the game ready for submission,” a post on the studio's X (formerly Twitter) account read. However, it iterated that it was still open to reversing that decision if it could get in touch with Xbox.

Read more
Upcoming Soulslike delayed indefinitely on Xbox due to ‘challenges’ with Microsoft
A character in Enotria: The Last Song. It's wearing a burnt masquerade mask, with green and red fabric attached.

Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming Soulslike inspired by Italian mythology, was set to release on Xbox Series X/S alongside PlayStation 5 and PC on September 19. However, the developers announced on Monday that the Xbox version is being delayed indefinitely.

According to a statement on the game's website, a spokesperson from Jyamma Games wrote that the team "encountered challenges" when getting the version ready for launch. The post was more vague on the kinds of issues the team faced: "We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly," the post reads.

Read more