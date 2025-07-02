Microsoft has reportedly cancelled Rare’s upcoming Everwild amid job cuts

Microsoft has announced another wave of layoffs, starting with its European-based King subsidiary, the company behind Candy Crush. ZeniMax Studios has also been affected. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is cutting staff by 10% (roughly 200 jobs), with a total expected loss of 9,000 positions throughout the day. US-based branches will be informed later today about cuts. Amid these layoffs, Jason Schreier reports that Rare’s troubled-but-anticipated game Everwild has also been cancelled.

This new round of layoffs follows a previous round in May. Roughly 6,000 people were let go, with most of the job losses landing in product and engineering departments. Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer sent an email to staff (as transcribed by Bloomberg): “To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness.”

Spencer said that affected employees who apply for other positions within the company will be given priority review. This is the fourth wave of layoffs at Xbox within the last 18 months. The company has laid off more than 10,000 people since 2023. Nearly 2,000 people were affected in February 2024, with another 650 cuts in September 2024.

BREAKING: As part of today’s cuts, Xbox has canceled the troubled Rare game Everwild, according to people familiar. News on the job cuts is coming in drips — not sure why Xbox didn’t announce it all at once — but I’ll report what I can as I confirm it. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T14:04:33.426Z

Everwild was described as “a brand new IP from Rare,” and many fans waited eagerly for its release since its announcement in 2019. However, little information has emerged since that time, with a report in 2021 announcing that development had restarted. In February 2025, Phil Spencer confirmed Everwild was still in development.

Everwild has been in development for more than a decade. The reasons for its cancellation are unclear, but the mysterious game has had a troubled development cycle with little to show for it in all this time.

In addition, Schreier reports that the upcoming MMORPG from ZeniMax Online Studios, codenamed Blackbird, has also been cancelled as part of these layoffs. Blackbird has been in development since 2018 and was rumored to be the next major name in the MMO space, following ZeniMax Online Studio’s better-known Elder Scrolls Online.

BREAKING: The new MMORPG project from Zenimax Online Studios, maker of Elder Scrolls Online, has been canceled as part of the Xbox layoffs, sources tell Bloomberg News. The project, code-named Blackbird, had been in development since 2018. Still more news to come this morning. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T15:05:30.540Z

This story is still developing. We will update throughout the day as more information comes in.