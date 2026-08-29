 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft hints that its next Xbox could be more than one console

Your next Xbox might have siblings

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xbox Series S
Unsplash

Microsoft may be preparing to rethink what an Xbox console actually looks like. Rather than building a single successor to the Xbox Series X|S, the company appears to be developing a broader range of hardware under the Project Helix name.

The revelation came from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in an interview with BBC News at Gamescom 2026. Sharma described Helix as a “great family of devices”, suggesting Microsoft’s next-generation hardware plans extend beyond one traditional living-room console.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft has previously confirmed that Project Helix is the codename for its next-generation Xbox platform, but Sharma’s latest comments provide the clearest indication yet that the project could involve multiple devices. The company has not disclosed what those products will be or how they will differ.

Microsoft appears to be building an Xbox family

Sharma did not reveal specific hardware during the interview, but she said Xbox has been working on a “great family of devices” for Helix and promised that the company would share more details soon. She also reiterated that Xbox intends to “continue to push the boundaries of performance.”

That leaves plenty of room for speculation. A traditional high-end console could sit alongside a cheaper machine, handheld or another form factor, although Microsoft has not confirmed any of those possibilities.

The timing is particularly interesting because the console market is already moving away from the idea that every generation needs to revolve around one fixed box under the TV. Microsoft’s strategy increasingly connects consoles, PCs, cloud gaming and portable devices, making a broader hardware family a logical extension of that approach. But there is one question hanging over all of this: will the next Xbox still have a disc drive?

The next Xbox may not follow Sony’s digital-only path

Sharma’s comments came in response to a question about whether the next Xbox would be a disc-less console. She did not directly answer that question, according to The Verge, leaving the issue unresolved.

That is becoming an increasingly important question as Sony moves toward a fully digital PlayStation strategy. It was also recently reported that Sony plans to stop producing disc-based games for PlayStation by 2028.

Microsoft, Xbox, Project Helix, Console
Project Helix Microsoft

For Xbox owners, the consequences could be significant. A shift toward digital-only hardware could make physical game collections less useful, while multiple devices could give players more flexibility over how and where they play.

Microsoft says developers should begin receiving early versions of Helix hardware next year. That means the company is moving beyond broad promises and toward actual development hardware.

For now, however, Xbox is keeping the most important details under wraps. We know Project Helix is a family, not simply a device. What Microsoft puts inside that family – and whether one of those products still has a place for your game discs – should become clearer as the company prepares to reveal more.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
Nvidia’s DLSS 5 leak is making games prettier and people weirder
Nvidia’s AI made these games look better, then things got a little cursed
YouTube screengrab

We all know Nvidia announced its latest DLSS 5 back in March 2026, which promised photorealistic lighting in games. However, Nvidia’s big leap in AI-powered gaming graphics has now arrived unexpectedly: through a leaked, unfinished version of DLSS 5 that modders have already managed to run in several games. The early results are impressive, strange and, in some cases, downright unsettling.

DLSS 5 is expected to take Nvidia’s neural rendering technology further by using generative AI to alter how games look. An early version has now leaked through NBA 2K26’s early access, according to Videocardz. Modders identified an nvngx_dlsrnr.dll library containing an unreleased DLSS Neural Rendering runtime, version 310.8.0.0, and quickly began experimenting with it.

Read more
GTA VI could take 80 hours to finish, so maybe cancel your date now
Rockstar says one GTA VI playthrough took more than 80 hours
Poster for GTA 6 game.

If you were hoping to squeeze Grand Theft Auto VI into a quiet weekend, Rockstar may have other plans. The next entry in one of gaming's biggest franchises could be a seriously long commitment, with its main story and optional activities reportedly pushing some playthroughs beyond the 80-hour mark.

According to a New York Times interview, Rockstar Games co-studio head Rob Nelson described Grand Theft Auto VI as “very, very immersive and lengthy.” Nelson said his own playthrough took around 80 hours, including the main story and some optional objectives. The report, shown on page 1 of the attached document, suggests players may want to start clearing their schedules well before the game's November 19 launch.

Read more
GTA 6 looks like Rockstar’s greatest-hits mixtape, and I’m all for it
My return to Vice City is so close, yet so far
Palm Tree, Plant, Tree

Thirteen years is enough time to build an ungodly amount of expectation, especially if it's one of the most hyped games of all time. Rockstar has been dropping carefully picked glimpses of Grand Theft Auto 6, and I already knew Vice City looked gorgeous. I knew Rockstar was chasing the obsessive environmental detail that made Red Dead Redemption 2 such an absorbing world.

The new Grand Theft Auto VI extended look is the first time all of those ideas have properly clicked.

Read more