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Microsoft is asking Xbox fans if Project Helix should support physical discs

Physical discs are apparently still on the table for Microsoft’s next Xbox.

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Microsoft is asking Xbox fans whether Project Helix, its next-generation console line, should support physical discs. That suggests the company may not have settled on a digital-only future yet. Microsoft hasn’t commented, but the survey reported by Power Up Gaming suggests the company hasn’t settled the question.

Is Microsoft really considering a disc drive?

Xbox One S
Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

The survey reportedly appeared in the Xbox Insider Hub app on Xbox consoles. It asks fans to rate potential features as Not Necessary, Nice to Have, or Must Have. Choosing ‘Must Have’ means you would not consider buying the next Xbox without that feature.

There is a survey within the Xbox Insider Hub app where Microsoft wants to know what features you would like to see on the next Xbox console.

For those who care, this is your chance to tell them that you would like a disc drive that lets you install games from discs. https://t.co/zr3TBxAmhf pic.twitter.com/FP48Mydxfw

— Fendera (@Fendera_) September 21, 2026

The survey also included some other ideas, including console lighting that changes with your game. It also mentions automatically identifying and saving gameplay highlights for easy sharing. Most importantly, it asks whether you want to install games from a physical disc.

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However, one Reddit user who took the survey says the question was not just about whether Helix should support discs. Instead, users were shown five features and asked which mattered most. Those options reportedly included watching YouTube while gaming, physical disc support, cloud streaming, connecting a PC keyboard and mouse, and accessing TikTok.

3 different Xbox X and S
Xbox / Microsoft

Does physical disc support mean new Xbox games will still ship on discs?

Sony said earlier this year it will stop making discs for new PlayStation games starting in 2028. Microsoft’s recent disc-to-digital program then led some fans to expect a digital-only Helix. Xbox also has a spotty record here, since its own games often don’t ship complete on disc and many third-party publishers skip Xbox discs.

Physical Xbox sales are also small next to PlayStation and Nintendo. So if enough Xbox fans vote discs a must-have, Microsoft could add a built-in or detachable drive. However, that drive might only play older physical Xbox games, so a physical disc for new releases remain uncertain for now. Still, Microsoft hasn’t ruled out disc drives, which may reassure you if you love physical games.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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