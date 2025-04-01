Microsoft may be testing a handheld-focused Xbox UI for Windows 11

Gaming on your Windows PC or gaming handheld could soon feel a lot more like firing up an Xbox. Recent clues hidden within the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview hint at Microsoft’s plans to introduce a dedicated Xbox interface designed to bring console-like simplicity directly to PCs.

An insider on BlueSky named XenoPanther discovered references to an “Xbox UI” hidden within Windows 11’s latest build, suggesting users may soon be able to boot directly into a full-screen gaming experience. Specifically, the references found by XenoPanther, discovered in a “Gaming_GamingPosture_ChooseHomeApp” area, include options to boot into a full screen experience at the device’s startup, and “Choose your full screen experience”.

This new mode, potentially accessible through an “Xbox Game Services” app, could transform the standard Windows desktop into a more streamlined, gamepad-friendly environment better suited for playing on the go.

If it comes to fruition, this change could signal a change for PC gamers who have long struggled with Windows’ controller-based navigation. A dedicated Xbox UI could take away many of the frustrations associated with gaming on a traditional desktop and instead offer a more intuitive, console-like experience with gamepad control integrated from the beginning.

The potential Xbox interface aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s broader vision of unifying the Xbox and Windows ecosystems—an ambition championed by Xbox head Phil Spencer. By creating a familiar console-like experience on PCs, Microsoft could significantly enhance accessibility to services such as Xbox Game Pass, making them even more appealing to gamers.

Although Microsoft has yet to officially announce these plans, the timing is strategic, especially as competition heats up from alternatives like Valve’s Steam Deck and SteamOS. With handhelds like the Asus’s ROG Ally handheld becoming increasingly popular, Windows 11 could position itself as the ultimate hybrid platform. There’s no confirmation on if or when these changes will come to pass, but it’s looking increasingly more likely.