 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft may be testing a handheld-focused Xbox UI for Windows 11

By
D-pad on the Asus ROG Ally X.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gaming on your Windows PC or gaming handheld could soon feel a lot more like firing up an Xbox. Recent clues hidden within the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview hint at Microsoft’s plans to introduce a dedicated Xbox interface designed to bring console-like simplicity directly to PCs.

An insider on BlueSky named XenoPanther discovered references to an “Xbox UI” hidden within Windows 11’s latest build, suggesting users may soon be able to boot directly into a full-screen gaming experience. Specifically, the references found by XenoPanther, discovered in a “Gaming_GamingPosture_ChooseHomeApp” area, include options to boot into a full screen experience at the device’s startup, and “Choose your full screen experience”.

Recommended Videos

This new mode, potentially accessible through an “Xbox Game Services” app, could transform the standard Windows desktop into a more streamlined, gamepad-friendly environment better suited for playing on the go.

Related

If it comes to fruition, this change could signal a change for PC gamers who have long struggled with Windows’ controller-based navigation. A dedicated Xbox UI could take away many of the frustrations associated with gaming on a traditional desktop and instead offer a more intuitive, console-like experience with gamepad control integrated from the beginning.

The potential Xbox interface aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s broader vision of unifying the Xbox and Windows ecosystems—an ambition championed by Xbox head Phil Spencer. By creating a familiar console-like experience on PCs, Microsoft could significantly enhance accessibility to services such as Xbox Game Pass, making them even more appealing to gamers.

Although Microsoft has yet to officially announce these plans, the timing is strategic, especially as competition heats up from alternatives like Valve’s Steam Deck and SteamOS. With handhelds like the Asus’s ROG Ally handheld becoming increasingly popular, Windows 11 could position itself as the ultimate hybrid platform. There’s no confirmation on if or when these changes will come to pass, but it’s looking increasingly more likely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Contributor
Brittany Vincent has covered gaming, anime, tech, and entertainment for over a decade. When she’s not writing, she’s…
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 22-24)
A cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

While November has been a quieter month for Xbox Game Pass, this week saw three games launch on Xbox to the benefit of Game Pass subscribers. One is the latest entry in Microsoft's longest-running video game series, another is the long-awaited sequel to a supernatural horror cult classic, and the last one is a popular fantasy MMO that has finally made its way to Xbox Series X/S with bonuses for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but aren't sure what you should be playing this weekend, these are the three most obvious choices.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Before Microsoft started releasing video game consoles, it made flight simulators. This storied hardcore flying simulation franchise is getting a new entry this year, aptly named Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The latest entry in the Microsoft Flight Simulator series builds upon the strong foundation of its revival in 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 not only sees improved environmental simulation, visuals, and physics, but lots of new content as well. There are now missions where players can participate in aerial firefighting, search and research, and more. While the appeal of simulators like this one is someone niche, those looking for a new flight simulator will adore this game.

Read more
Xbox is finally letting you cloud stream games you own, with some limits
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's new character. She's in a security uniform leaning against a railing with a fiery cityscape in the background.

Years after Xbox promised that users could stream games they own through the cloud, the company is finally launching that functionality, albeit with some restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream games they already own, even if they're not in the Game Pass catalog. However, they can only stream from a list of 50 supported games right now. You can view the full list on Xbox's website, but it's a good mix of titles, ranging from AAA releases like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to recent indies like Animal Well, Fear the Spotlight, and Dredge. This applies to any version of the game you own, like if you have Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Read more
PS5 vs. Xbox Series S
ps5 vs xbox series s release date 710x400

Between the regular PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, buying a current-gen console is not as simple as it once was. However, you do need to make the right choice if you want to play the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series games, which is the most important factor in a gaming machine. Sure, many games are now cross-platform, but not all of them. We compared the PS5 to the Xbox Series X already, but what about the S? Let's pit Sony's console against the smaller Xbox and see which one is worth it for you.
PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series S: specs
Right off the bat, we need to point out that the PS5 and Xbox Series S are aimed toward slightly different audiences, and their specs do differ a considerable amount. The PS5 is aimed toward a "premium" audience looking for high-end visuals and performance, while the Series S is presented as more of an affordable option to get as many players on board as possible. You'll notice the PS5 is a more powerful system in many ways than the Series S, but that doesn't necessarily mean deciding between the two is easy. When it comes to specs, both offer custom SSDs (solid-state drives), meaning games and apps will load incredibly fast. This is a huge upgrade from the current generation's HDDs (hard disk drives), which are starting to show their age as games become much larger in scope.

The main difference between the two on the surface is that the Series S lacks a disc drive, while the standard PS5 will accept 4K UHD Blu-Ray discs. This could be a major factor for some, especially those with less reliable internet connections. The standard PS5 will cost more than the Xbox Series S, and a lower price point could prove to be the most enticing factor when choosing one over the other.

Read more