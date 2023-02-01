Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re having trouble deciding between Xbox Series X and Series S deals, here’s a good reason to go for the cheaper variant of Microsoft’s latest generation of video game consoles: A $50 discount from Best Buy for the Xbox Series S. That means you’ll only have to pay $250 instead of $300, but you don’t have time to waste if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

Microsoft entered the next generation of gaming when it rolled out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in late 2020. Our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison shows that the Xbox Series X is undoubtedly the more powerful version, as it’s equipped with hardware that’s capable of delivering games up to 8K resolution. However, if you’re fine with playing video games at 1440p in exchange for a lower price, then you’ll be fine with going for the Xbox Series S instead.

Another point of contention between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is that only the more expensive model comes with a Blu-ray drive. There’s no physical disc slot on the Xbox Series S, which means you’ll have to rely on digital downloads, but that may be a boon for gamers who don’t want to find space for rows of CDs. Going with the Xbox Series S will still let you access every single game on our list of the best Xbox Series X games though, so you won’t be missing out on any must-play titles.

Whether you’re buying it for yourself or you’re planning to give it as a gift, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get a latest-generation console at such an affordable price (as a reminder, it’s on sale right now for $250, instead of the usual $300. The bargain will surely attract a lot of attention from gamers, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you’ll play on the Xbox Series S, lock in the discount while you can.

