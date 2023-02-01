 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t need the Xbox Series X? The Xbox Series S is $50 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

If you’re having trouble deciding between Xbox Series X and Series S deals, here’s a good reason to go for the cheaper variant of Microsoft’s latest generation of video game consoles: A $50 discount from Best Buy for the Xbox Series S. That means you’ll only have to pay $250 instead of $300, but you don’t have time to waste if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S

Microsoft entered the next generation of gaming when it rolled out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in late 2020. Our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison shows that the Xbox Series X is undoubtedly the more powerful version, as it’s equipped with hardware that’s capable of delivering games up to 8K resolution. However, if you’re fine with playing video games at 1440p in exchange for a lower price, then you’ll be fine with going for the Xbox Series S instead.

Another point of contention between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is that only the more expensive model comes with a Blu-ray drive. There’s no physical disc slot on the Xbox Series S, which means you’ll have to rely on digital downloads, but that may be a boon for gamers who don’t want to find space for rows of CDs. Going with the Xbox Series S will still let you access every single game on our list of the best Xbox Series X games though, so you won’t be missing out on any must-play titles.

Related

Whether you’re buying it for yourself or you’re planning to give it as a gift, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get a latest-generation console at such an affordable price (as a reminder, it’s on sale right now for $250, instead of the usual $300. The bargain will surely attract a lot of attention from gamers, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you’ll play on the Xbox Series S, lock in the discount while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best video game deals for January 2023: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2023
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best PS5 game deals for January: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best PS Plus deals for January 2023
Best PS Plus deals
Like a Dragon: Ishin! makes the traditional Yakuza format even better
A samurai swipes a sword in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 and beyond
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.
The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond
Cal stands beneath the clouds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
The Last of Us TV show will return for Season 2 at HBO
Ellie stares at Joel and Tess in the The Last of Us TV show.
Warzone 2.0 Season 2: release date, features, and Resurgence mode
Players walking through map in Modern Warfare 2.
Xbox Game Pass new games: what’s new and what’s leaving in February 2023
The heroes of Hi-Fi Rush stand together.
The Spawnies are reimagining what a video game awards show looks like
The Spawnies logo appears on an orange background.