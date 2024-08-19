The Xbox Series S and X are both on sale at Walmart

If you haven’t upgraded to the latest generation of gaming consoles, this might be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting: Walmart has slashed the prices of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. From its original price of $299, the Xbox Series S is down to $268 for $31 in savings, while the Xbox Series X, which is originally $499, is on sale for $448 for a $51 discount. Xbox Series S and Series X deals don’t appear often, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of either of these offers.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $268, was $299

Microsoft Xbox Series X — $448, was $499

The Xbox Series S is the budget-friendly version of Microsoft’s latest video game consoles, as it eschews the disc drive and goes fully digital. It’s also surprisingly portable, so it’s an excellent choice if you think you’ll be traveling a lot with your gaming console in tow. It’s still capable of playing the best Xbox Series X exclusives and the best Xbox Series X games, so you won’t be missing out on any titles, and if its 512GB SSD is too small for you, you’ll be able to get more space by installing a storage expansion card. It’s highly recommended that you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription though, as not only will you gain access to online multiplayer modes, but you’ll also be able to download and play titles from a massive library as long as your membership remains active.

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful console in Microsoft’s current-generation lineup. In addition to its disc drive, the advantages of the Xbox Series X, as highlighted in our Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S comparison, include more impressive internal specifications, such as 12.15 teraflops of processing power and 16GB of RAM over the Xbox Series S’s 4 teraflops of processing power and 10GB of RAM. The Series X also has the ability for up to 8K gaming, and higher frame rates and increased fidelity for certain video games. For most gamers, the Xbox Series X will be a better purchase, especially if you sign up for Xbox Game Pass.