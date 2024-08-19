 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Xbox Series S and X are both on sale at Walmart

By
The Xbox Series X and Series S.
Microsoft

If you haven’t upgraded to the latest generation of gaming consoles, this might be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting: Walmart has slashed the prices of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. From its original price of $299, the Xbox Series S is down to $268 for $31 in savings, while the Xbox Series X, which is originally $499, is on sale for $448 for a $51 discount. Xbox Series S and Series X deals don’t appear often, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of either of these offers.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $268, was $299

Microsoft Xbox Series X — $448, was $499

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $268, was $299

Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Getty Images

The Xbox Series S is the budget-friendly version of Microsoft’s latest video game consoles, as it eschews the disc drive and goes fully digital. It’s also surprisingly portable, so it’s an excellent choice if you think you’ll be traveling a lot with your gaming console in tow. It’s still capable of playing the best Xbox Series X exclusives and the best Xbox Series X games, so you won’t be missing out on any titles, and if its 512GB SSD is too small for you, you’ll be able to get more space by installing a storage expansion card. It’s highly recommended that you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription though, as not only will you gain access to online multiplayer modes, but you’ll also be able to download and play titles from a massive library as long as your membership remains active.

Microsoft Xbox Series X — $448, was $499

Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful console in Microsoft’s current-generation lineup. In addition to its disc drive, the advantages of the Xbox Series X, as highlighted in our Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S comparison, include more impressive internal specifications, such as 12.15 teraflops of processing power and 16GB of RAM over the Xbox Series S’s 4 teraflops of processing power and 10GB of RAM. The Series X also has the ability for up to 8K gaming, and higher frame rates and increased fidelity for certain video games. For most gamers, the Xbox Series X will be a better purchase, especially if you sign up for Xbox Game Pass.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
How to get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount this week
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate logo.

Gamers who are playing on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC should check out Xbox Game Pass deals. If you're not yet a member, here's your chance to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cheaper than usual through this special offer from Amazon's Woot. A three-month subscription is down to $36 from $45, while a one-month subscription is down to $14 from $15 -- but you can get an additional $3 off by using the code VIDEOGAMES upon checkout, for a final price of $33 for three months and $11 for one month. This offer is only valid until August 9, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest tier of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass program. Gamers who sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain access to more than 100 games that they can play at any time on their Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or gaming PC as long as their subscription is active, and some titles will be available to members as soon as they launch. The games will be accessible on any of the aforementioned platforms, and you can synchronize your saves between them.

Read more
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Samsung today
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

Whether you've just purchased the PlayStation 5 after being tempted by the discounts from PS5 deals, or you've had the console since day one, it's highly recommended that you buy an SSD to expand its limited storage space. There are lots of options out there, but you're going to want to take advantage of Samsung's $110 discount for the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. You'll only have to pay $370 instead of $480 for this SSD, but its price may return to normal at any moment so you'll want to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink 4TB SSD
The PlayStation 5's storage is one of the limitations of the popular console, with the original model's 825GB SSD only offering 667GB of usable space and the new model's 1TB SSD only offering 842GB of usable space. Installing several PS5 games quickly fills that up, so if you want a lot of titles installed at the same time, you'll want the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. It's our top choice among the best PS5 SSDs because of its high-quality materials, premium construction, and lightning-fast speeds. Its nickel heatsink will dissipate heat from the console, so that there will be no interruptions while you play.

Read more
This Nintendo Switch OLED deal cuts $45 off the price tag
OLED Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch OLED doesn't often go on sale, so gamers who are thinking about buying the hybrid console are going to want to take advantage of this offer from Walmart. From its original price of $350, a $45 discount brings it down to only $305. That's a steal considering the capabilities of the gaming device, so we think it will be flying off the shelves. There's a high chance that the stocks up for sale will sell out extremely quickly, so if you're interested in this bargain, you'll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the 2021 upgrade to the original Nintendo Switch that was released in 2017, with the 7.0-inch OLED screen of the new model serving as the primary change, replacing the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the old model. The swap gives gamers a larger and brighter display with more vibrant colors, which will let them better enjoy playing during handheld mode. However, our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison highlights other differences, namely the addition of a built-in LAN port to the dock, a kickstand that's wider and significantly sturdier, and double the internal storage at 64GB (still expandable with a microSD card).

Read more