Save $60 on this Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4

If you were planning to buy a new video game console from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but you missed them for some reason, don’t worry because some of the Prime Day deals that other retailers launched are still online. Here’s one of those offers — the Microsoft Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 bundle for just $500, following a $60 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $560. We’re not sure how long it will stay cheaper than usual though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is an extremely powerful video game console with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. The 1TB capacity gives you plenty of space for your favorite titles and save data. You should check out the best Xbox Series X games to pick out the ones that interest you, and it’s also highly recommended that you sign up for Xbox Game Pass so you’ll have a massive library of streaming titles.

If you’re going to start your journey on the Microsoft Xbox Series X, Diablo 4 is a great choice. The hack-and-slash RPG offers a deeply engaging story that will place you in the middle of the endless fight between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells, an extremely robust character customization system with unique classes, and frenetic combat that will keep you at the edge of your seat at all times. Additionally, Diablo 4 multiplayer should keep you hooked for months to come.

Gamers who have been on the lookout for Xbox Series X and Series S deals during October Prime Day have more time to take advantage of Best Buy’s $60 discount for the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 bundle, which is down to only $500 from $560 originally. We don’t think the potential savings will stay online for much longer though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 bundle for cheaper than usual, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

