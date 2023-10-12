 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $60 on this Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4

Aaron Mamiit
By
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic
Hanif Jackson / Digital Trends

If you were planning to buy a new video game console from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but you missed them for some reason, don’t worry because some of the Prime Day deals that other retailers launched are still online. Here’s one of those offers — the Microsoft Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 bundle for just $500, following a $60 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $560. We’re not sure how long it will stay cheaper than usual though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is an extremely powerful video game console with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. The 1TB capacity gives you plenty of space for your favorite titles and save data. You should check out the best Xbox Series X games to pick out the ones that interest you, and it’s also highly recommended that you sign up for Xbox Game Pass so you’ll have a massive library of streaming titles.

If you’re going to start your journey on the Microsoft Xbox Series X, Diablo 4 is a great choice. The hack-and-slash RPG offers a deeply engaging story that will place you in the middle of the endless fight between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells, an extremely robust character customization system with unique classes, and frenetic combat that will keep you at the edge of your seat at all times. Additionally, Diablo 4 multiplayer should keep you hooked for months to come.

Related

Gamers who have been on the lookout for Xbox Series X and Series S deals during October Prime Day have more time to take advantage of Best Buy’s $60 discount for the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 bundle, which is down to only $500 from $560 originally. We don’t think the potential savings will stay online for much longer though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 bundle for cheaper than usual, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Over 150 Nintendo Switch games are discounted at Best Buy right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

It may be Prime Big Deal Days, but that doesn't mean other online retailers aren't getting into the sales holiday spirit. Right now, Best Buy is piggybacking on some Prime Day deals with discounts on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch games. There are only two days of this online sale at Amazon, and Best Buy will probably cut their deals off on Wednesday night too, so grab a couple of titles before you have to pay full price again.

What to buy in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch game deals
Among the cheapest games that are available in Best Buy's ongoing sale include strategic Fire Emplem Warriors: Three Hopes (digital code) for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which is

Read more
Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $1,200 off today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.

If you're willing to splurge on a powerful gaming laptop, then you'll be even happier to know thanks to Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, now's an excellent time to do so. There's an offer from Razer that will be hard to refuse. From its original price of $3,200, the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop is currently on sale with a 37% discount from Razer that pulls its price down to $2,000. It's still not cheap, but the $1,200 in savings will go a long way toward building out the rest of your gaming setup, as you can buy loads of video games and accessories. You'll have to hurry with your purchase, though, because we're not sure how much time is left on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17
The Razer Blade 14 and Razer Blade 15 are included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, which is a testament to the quality of the Razer Blade line. However, if you want a bigger screen while you play, it's highly recommended that you go for the Razer Blade 17 with its 17.3-inch QHD display. The gaming laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, so running the best PC games will be a breeze, and it's got a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite titles right away.

Read more
Prime Day deals knock $450 off the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Three different color variants of the Dell G16 gaming laptop on a table.

Dell is trying to challenge Amazon and its returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and we think it may succeed in drawing away shoppers because of offers like this $450 discount for the Dell G16. Instead of $1,250, the gaming laptop is now available for just $800, which is a steal price for a dependable device such as this one. There's a chance that stocks sell our sooner than you expect though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 isn't going to match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it offers decent performance, especially for its price. Inside are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. These specifications are enough to run the best PC games on low to medium graphic settings, and even some of the lighter titles among the best upcoming PC games.

Read more