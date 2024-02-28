There’s a rare Xbox Series X deal happening now

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount before you purchase the console, here’s your chance. From its original price of $499, it’s down to $449 from Walmart for savings of $50. We expect the offer to catch the attention of a lot of gamers, so we don’t think the available stocks will last long. If you don’t want to miss this opportunity, you need to add it to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a powerhouse with 12 teraflops of processing power and the capability of true 4K gaming. In our comparison of the Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S, there are plenty of advantages in going for the Xbox Series X, including more RAM at 16GB instead of 10GB, double the built-in storage at 1TB, the presence of a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, and the ability to run video games with higher fidelity. If you can afford the Xbox Series X — especially with this current discount — it’s the highly recommended choice over the Xbox Series S.

The exclusive titles of a console are among the primary reasons for choosing it, and there’s no shortage of interesting Xbox Series X exclusives. Halo Infinite, the latest entry in the futuristic first-person shooter franchise, tops the list, which includes space RPG Starfield, the technically impressive Microsoft Flight Simulator, and racing titles Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport. Of course, some of the best video games of 2023 that are available on multiple platforms are also on the Xbox Series X, such as Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3.

You won’t always get the chance at Xbox Series X deals on the console itself, so you wouldn’t want this opportunity at a discount to slip through your fingers. The Microsoft Xbox Series X is currently $50 off from Walmart, so you’ll only have to pay $449 instead of $499. Stocks are probably selling fast, and there won’t be much time before they’re gone, so if you’ve had an eye on the Microsoft Xbox Series X for a while, don’t hesitate in taking advantage of this rare bargain.

