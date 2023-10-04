 Skip to main content
Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle is $70 off in time for the holidays

Walmart is the place to go for one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around at the moment. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle for $490 so you save $70 off the regular price of $560. That’s a pretty hefty discount on a highly sought-after console and game combo. If you’re looking for a great gift for a loved one or simply want to treat yourself, you need this deal. Let’s take a further look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle

The Xbox Series X offers a ton of power for the price. The most powerful console at the moment and with more storage than the PS5, it also has all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass which means you can sign up for the Netflix-style service and have what feels like a never-ending supply of games at your disposal for a monthly fee.

The Xbox Series X is huge to fit into your TV cabinet and might divide people in terms of its looks but it’s surprisingly quiet to use. It offers 120 frames per second, HDR, and 12 teraflops of processing power. For you, that means the best Xbox Series X games look fantastic and that includes Diablo 4 which only came out earlier this year.

Like the PS5, the actual storage included isn’t quite as accurate as you might think. Here, you have 802GB available to you which is still pretty substantial for most players. It’s only an issue if you like having dozens of games installed at once. For the controller, you still get the same one that you’ve seen with the Xbox One and much like the Xbox 360 too. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it is at play here, and you can still use your older accessories too with no issue.

Ultimately, the reason why you’ll be buying the Xbox Series X is its games. Exclusives like the Forza series along with all things Halo go a long way. There’s always the Gears series too with Starfield a recent entry to the must-haves for the console.

Whatever you feel like playing, it’s clear that being able to buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle for $490 instead of $560 is a great deal. It’s available now at Walmart but we’re expecting it to be popular so grab it now before you miss out.

